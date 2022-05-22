ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train; suspect critically hurt during struggle, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

An armed robbery suspect was critically hurt during a struggle on a CTA Red Line train near the 95th Street station early Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said.

A 55-year-old man was riding the CTA Red Line train in the 10-100 block of West 95th Street when he was approached by two armed men at about 2:59 a.m., Chicago police said.

One offender pointed a handgun at the victim while the second offender held a knife, police said. The two offenders physically struggled with the victim while attempting to take his bag.

During the physical altercation, the offender who was armed with a knife sustained a wound to the leg. The train came to a stop and the offender armed with the gun fled the scene with the victim's bag. The offender who had the knife was placed in custody and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was not injured and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Deirdre Senior
3d ago

Why are these criminals being transferred to the hospital? They did this to themselves.

