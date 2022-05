A new business opened in Bladenboro this month, and is owned by three women in the beauty industry – Tracey Reinecker, Tonya Williams, and Kashay Kelly. The Hive Beauty Bar offers a wide variety of services, thanks to the variety of licenses that the owners carry. The Hive Beauty Bar services all of their clients’ hair, skin, and nail needs.

BLADENBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO