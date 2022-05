LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local church held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, celebrating its plans to enter a new place of worship. The Bridge Presbyterian Church broke ground at its new Lanvale Road location. The church was launched in 2014, and has been operating in a space at the Village Shoppes at Waterford. The congregation has significantly grown since it was launched, and voted to purchase the new property at Lanvale Road in January. The church closed on the property in April.

LELAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO