Aaron Reutzel Takes The 410 Win At Knoxville, Hafertepe And Bridger Also Win

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Aaron Reutzel won in the 360s at the Knoxville Raceway in dominating fashion. This week he won again at the half mile in the 410s pulling away late after battling nearly all...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Top 5 Finishes for Pella, Knoxville Boys Golf at State

ADM – 665. Pella’s Will Simpson finished his incredible career as the runner-up in Class 3A, ten strokes off of back-to-back winner Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock. Knoxville’s Evan Smith was a medalist, tying for 4th among individuals. Both earned All-Tournament honors for the 2nd consecutive season.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Routs Oskaloosa In Season Opener, Panther Baseball Squad Beats Indians In Game 1

The Knoxville Softball Squad jumped on Oskaloosa early and often in an 11-1 romp over the Indians on Tuesday night heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st inning as starting pitcher Ashlyn Finarty helped her own cause by singling on a 1-0 count. Finarty would come up big in the 4th inning by clubbing a home run along with a single in the 2nd. All told Finarty batted in four runs. Jadyn Streigle hit a bomb to right field later one to add more misery to Oskaloosa. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports, hitting was stressed not only in the offseason, but in the days leading up to last night’s game.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Knoxville Golf Teams Place in Top 5 at State

The boys golf teams of Marion County finished their season in the top five of Class 3A. The Pella boys were 4th in Class 3A and Knoxville tied for 5th at the State Golf Meet in Ames after two days of competition. Will Simpson of Pella placed 2nd among individuals and Evan Smith of Knoxville was tied for 4th.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Pella Battling for 3rd at State Golf After Day One

After day one of the Class 3A state golf tournament in Ames, Knoxville and Pella are in a tight race for a trophy finish. It’s advantage Panthers after day one, as here is the top ten in 3A team socres after 18 holes of play at Veenker Memorial Golf Course:
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Olivia Maasdam & Jadyn Streigle Knoxville Girls Tennis – May 25, 2022

Knoxville Girls Tennis Doubles Players Olivia Maasdam and Jadyn Streigle are heading to the Class 1A State Doubles Tennis Tournament this weekend. They talked with Derek Cardwell about their season and some of the ups and downs that lead to them qualifying for the state tournament on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Sports Update – 5-24-2022

Pella Boys Soccer Advances to Substate Final; Girls Open Regionals at Home. — Pella Baseball Continues Strong Start to 2022 Season; Opening Broadcast Tonight. — Dutch Softball Holds Off Colfax-Mingo on Opening Day. A strong seven-run top of the 1st inning set the Pella softball team at the right tone...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles and Trojans Baseball and Softball Squads Face Off Tonight

If the weather allows, the Pella Christian and Pleasantville baseball and softball teams are set to square off this evening. Both the Eagles and Trojans softball squads come into the contest having lost the first game of the season, while giving up nine runs. Pella Christian fell to Norwalk Monday night 9-5, while Pleasantville opened the year with a 9-2 loss against Chariton yesterday. On the baseball diamond the Eagles will look to remain unbeaten, while the Trojans are looking to start the year with a winning percentage above .500. Pella Christian started the year with a win at Carlisle and is fresh off their first win in three years against Norwalk on Monday. Pleasantville began the year with a loss against Ankeny Christian Academy, before bouncing back to dominate North Mahaska yesterday.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Dominates North Mahaska For First Win

Pleasantville’s baseball squad got their first win of the season Tuesday at North Mahaska, dominating the Warhawks, 14-1. After mustering just one run in their opener against Ankeny Christian, Pleasantville erupted, putting forth a 14-run outburst. The Trojans got another good pitching performance from Jake DeJoode, giving up one run on just three hits. DeJoode also went two for three with three RBIs. Trevor Daggett had 3 RBIs and a double in the victory. Pleasantville gets their first win of the season and improves their record to 1-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Falls To Wayne In Season Opener

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad dropped its season opener to Class 1A #6 Wayne 4-3. Jillian French led the Sabers with two hits on the night including a home run to pull Twin Cedars to within one run late. Grace Bailey took the loss in the circle going six innings giving up four runs. Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with so much talent returning from last season, he can skip the teaching stage and go right to game planning.
CEDAR, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball And Softball Defeat South Hamilton

PCM’s baseball and softball squads got their first win of the season, sweeping Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton Monday night. After the Mustangs’ baseball squad struggled their first two games against Pella and Newton, they came back with their first win of the season, defeating South Hamilton, 7-6. Durant Van Dyke picked up the victory for PCM, striking out 11 batters. Van Dyke also went three for four at the plate with a double. Zeb Padgett got the save for the Mustangs. With the win, PCM improves their record to 1-2 on the season. The Mustangs will be back in action for another Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Wednesday at Nevada.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Wins Season Opener In Dramatic Fashion

A walk off error propelled the Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad to a 4-3 come from behind win in its season opener on Monday night over ACGC. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning the Saints pushed three runs across. Summer Karpan got the 7th going for the Saints, singling to center, .then a walk to Payton Anderson. Kasyn Reed singled then advanced to second on the throw as Karpan scored to make it 3-2. That set the stage for Saydi Benz to hit a gourd ball to the shortstop, who committed a throwing error scoring Reed then Benz scored on another error. The Saints were held to just two hits, one each by Karpan and Reed. Benz picked up the win going the distance with six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Melcher-Dallas is 1-0 and will host Murray on Wednesday.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Eagles Sports Update – 5-24-22

Late Spark Propels Pella Christian Baseball to Win Against Norwalk. A late-inning rally by the Pella Christian baseball team Monday night propelled them to an eight inning, 5-2 victory over Norwalk, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Warriors capitalized on a hit by pitch and a pair of wild...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Runner Qualifies to NCAA Championships

Simpson College junior Spencer Moon qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in the 10,000m, the 15th-best time in the nation with a 29:53.79. It will be his third appearance at a national meet this year after qualifying for the cross country championships, the indoor track championships, and now the outdoor championships, and he competed in the 5,000m for the Storm in the 2021 outdoor championships. The NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships are at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio from May 26-28.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Girls Soccer Shuts Out Oskaloosa, Softball and Baseball Canceled

Norwalk’s girls’ soccer squad shuts out Oskaloosa in their first playoff match, while the softball and baseball squads have games canceled this week. The No. 3 in Class 2A Warriors’ girls’ soccer squad took down Oskaloosa for the second time this season, shutting them out 10-0. Five Warriors scored goals Tuesday night, including four from Jocelyn Bice. Reagan Teut chipped in two goals, while Marin Randall, Anna Larson, and Braelyn Clark each had one goal. Bice, Larson, Clark, Randall, Addison Burch, Serenity Madonia, and Hailey Schreiber all had assists on the night. Norwalk improves their record to 15-3 on the season and will play in the substate championship Thursday night at home against Little Hawkeye Conference foe Pella.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Boys Soccer Season Ends, Girls Soccer Takes On Oskaloosa

Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad had their season come to an end at Urbandale, while the girls’ soccer squad begins postseason play against Oskaloosa. The Warriors’ boys’ soccer squad saw their season come to an unfortunate end at the hands of Urbandale for the second consecutive year, losing 1-0. Norwalk was able to keep Urbandale scoreless through the first 80 minutes, sending the game into overtime. Urbandale scored the lone goal of the match in the overtime period to beat Norwalk in the postseason for the second consecutive year. Norwalk finishes the 2022 season with a 9-9 record including a Little Hawkeye Conference title.
OSKALOOSA, IA
K92.3

UNI’s Four Football Transfers That Will Arrive in the Fall

The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away. Luckily for UNI football, it's been a lot more giving than taking over the last year. Yes, two significant losses came in backup quarterback Will McElvain as well as All-American corner Omar Brown, but the FBS additions to the Panther roster have continued to stack up in their favor.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board Recap

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig, Mobley as we talk about the most recent school Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com

Pella FFA Sends Off Class of ’22 with Meals

For the past two years, the Pella FFA chapter has served the outgoing senior class their last high school meal. On May 18th, ten FFA members served the chapter’s BBQ dipped pork burger with barbecue beans and a side of chips to around 100 members of the Class of 2022, where ultimately 164 meals would be consumed.
PELLA, IA

