Aaron Reutzel Takes The 410 Win At Knoxville, Hafertepe And Bridger Also Win

A walk off error propelled the Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad to a 4-3 come from behind win in its season opener on Monday night over ACGC. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning the Saints pushed three runs across. Summer Karpan got the 7th going for the Saints, singling to center, .then a walk to Payton Anderson. Kasyn Reed singled then advanced to second on the throw as Karpan scored to make it 3-2. That set the stage for Saydi Benz to hit a gourd ball to the shortstop, who committed a throwing error scoring Reed then Benz scored on another error. The Saints were held to just two hits, one each by Karpan and Reed. Benz picked up the win going the distance with six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Melcher-Dallas is 1-0 and will host Murray on Wednesday.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO