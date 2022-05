The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session Tuesday. The board discussed the Adkins Development in Pleasantville. The development will be done on 36.5 acres of land on the west edge of Pleasantville and will include five commercial properties and residential areas. The city of Pleasantville asked the county to contribute 2.3 million dollars for infrastructure for the project at the last Supervisors meeting. After discussion, the board passed a motion to partner with the city of Pleasantville in regards to the Adkins Development. The board approved a request for north ditch grading off the right-of-way on McKimber Street. The board also approved resolutions for Tax Credit and Exemption Applications for the fiscal year 2023 including Homestead Credit Applications, Disabled Veteran Homestead Credit Applications, Military Exemption Applications, and Family Farm Tax Credit Applications.

