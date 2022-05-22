ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education secretary sends his children to private schools but suggests it was wife’s decision

By Rob Merrick
 3 days ago

The education secretary has acknowledged he sends his children to private schools – but suggested his wife was behind the decision.

Nadhim Zahawi , who is responsible for state schools across England, was asked why he – like Boris Johnson – chose to pay to send his three children to independent schools instead.

The question came as Mr Zahawi hailed private schools as a tool to help “level up” the country and criticised universities that admit state pupils with lower A-level grades.

After saying the country has “brilliant state schools and they’re getting better every day”, he was asked: “You still sent your children to private school though?”

“That was a parental decision, I had to make that with my wife. I don’t make that on my own,” the 54-year-old Mr Zahawi told Sky News .

It was put to him that a major study of 132,000 students had found those from state schools with slightly lower grades than their private school peers are more likely to achieve a top degree.

But Mr Zahawi attacked “tilting the system”, arguing: “You don’t level up by dragging people down,” pointing to state academies being run by the likes of Eton .

He added: “You don’t succeed by delivering a great outcome for every child by actually attacking a part of the system. I don’t want to attack independent schools – they do a great job.”

The Iraq-born Mr Zahawi is one the cabinet’s richest members, boasting a £10m property portfolio having made his fortune co-founding the polling organisation YouGov .

When the Conservatives came to power in 2010, spending in state and private schools was about the same – but a huge gap has grown since, as spending in state schools was squeezed.

Mr Zahawi, who was educated in both sectors, also recalled being racially abused and dunked head down in a pond by bullies during his own school days.

He spoke as he described the case of 11-year-old Raheem Bailey – who had to have a finger amputated while fleeing school bullies – as “sickening”.

I suffered bullying when I first arrived on these shores,” Mr Zahawi recounted, adding: “I couldn’t speak English and it was hard.

“I remember my first experience, being chased around the park as a sort of entertainment for bigger boys and them throwing me in the pond, or dunking my head down in the pond, pretty horrific for a child who has just arrived on these shores.”

Asked if there was a racist element to the bullying, the education secretary replied: “I don’t know, it was a long time ago, but I’ve certainly been on the receiving end of other racist slurs.”

Comments / 215

Fax Over Lies
3d ago

It is the job of the Rich to keep the masses under educated and miseducated so that they could never grow to be a threat by numbers, or economics. They feel a permanent under class is necessary to pit against the middle class and vice versa in order to retain their power and influence over a nation. Unfortunately, so far it has worked like a charm.

Reply(38)
147
Doug Eastwood
3d ago

Cowards way out. Blame your wife. Does she dress you in the morning too? You know what it looks like on the face of it. You shouldn't have the job. Maybe your wife should have it.

Reply(2)
99
Christina Legrand
2d ago

School choice would settle that. 49% of our politicians send their children to private schools. If that doesn't tell us public schools are indoctrination zones and useless money and time killers nothing will.

Reply(18)
56
The Independent

White private schoolboys ‘are disadvantaged group due to culture war’ Cambridge academic claims

White boys from top private schools are the “disadvantaged candidates” when applying to Oxbridge as their traits get targeted in culture wars, a Cambridge academic has said. David Abulafia, a British historian, claimed their characteristics were being used to “justify injustice” as peers from state schools take top university places instead. Oxford University says its intake from UK state schools stood at just over 68 per cent in 2021 - up from 58 per cent in 2017.Meanwhile Cambridge University says around 69 per cent of its undergraduates came from state schools in 2020 compared to 31 per cent from...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: The government’s cruel new plans for schools almost make me pine for Gavin Williamson

I suppose you have to admire the Department for Education’s ambition. Rivalling the Home Office as the government’s most thuggish ministry would appear, on the face of it, to be a tough ask. The DfE can’t, after all, threaten to send grandmothers in failing health back to South Africa, as its rival in this unlovely contest was at one point proposing to do. Myrtle Cothill, now 98, was eventually allowed to stay with her British daughter, just without any support (which has since mercifully been resolved).Nadhim Zahawi and friends, however, seem up to the challenge. Exhibit A: The Schools Bill,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Partygate: Minister refuses to say if No 10 called ‘secret meeting’ with Sue Gray

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a controversial “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation or what was discussed.Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.The revelation that the meeting took place has also triggered an embarrassing clash between Downing Street and Ms Gray’s team, which is furious at the suggestion that she asked for it.But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to...
POLITICS
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black woman receives six-figure settlement from Ministry of Justice over racism claims after 20-year battle

A former Ministry of Justice employee has spoken out after receiving a six-figure pay-out from the government after a 20-year-long battle over discrimination.Olivea Ebanks, 55, launched employment tribunal proceedings three times: in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 which were respectively won, lost and settled.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Ms Ebanks said: “Each time I decided to go to court, I have lost something significant in my life. The first time I went to court, I lost my good mental health. The second time, I lost my marriage and the third time, I lost my job.”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#State Schools#Education Secretary#Bullying#Uk#Sky News
The Independent

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”.Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.Shantal Bailey said her son had faced “racial and physical abuse” since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in South Wales in September.Police are now investigating a report of an assault on Raheem at the secondary school, and the school trust has closed all of its campuses...
EDUCATION
Fox News

JK Rowling throws support behind girl allegedly driven from school for challenging ‘transgender ideology’

J.K. Rowling is leaping to the defense of a student who claims she was driven from her private school after challenging the "transgender ideology" of a guest speaker. "Utterly shameful," the "Harry Potter" author tweeted Tuesday in response to a report of the story. "Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism. The girl's crime? Saying 'sex exists.’"
CELEBRITIES
