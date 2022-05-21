ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

themunchonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
DERWOOD, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
STREET, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
themunchonline.com

1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A Classic Colonial Home Fit For Modern Living

This Fairfax Station home was built in 1999, but it has a timeless feel that will make you think it’s been around forever. The Williamsburg-style colonial home has charming crown molding and wood burning fireplaces throughout that make the 5,221-square-foot home cozy despite its spacious size. The traditional floor plan is refreshed with modern touches such as refinished hardwood floors and new appliances.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
themunchonline.com

3715 Woodley Road NW

2 bedroom / 1 bath Cathedral Heights on Woodley Road NW! - Open concept 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance to American University, 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired. Kitchen offers the full spectrum of stainless steel appliance and granite tops.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Mason University#Br Bathrooms 4 Ba
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Axios

Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Tahera for sending from Dupont Circle Sunday: “Massachusetts Ave Between 21st and 22nd street 4:30.”. It has been 20 days since we last reported a driver flipping their car. Columbia Heights, Dear PoPville, Pets. “To those living in Columbia Heights”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
themunchonline.com

7500 Woodmont Avenue #SL09

LOCATION!! Awesome 1 BD/1 BA @ The Chase - Spectacular building in an even better location. Secure entry, pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge - all just seconds to METRO in the heart of Downtown Bethesda! Close proximity to all types of shopping, a variety of restaurants, recreational trails and so much more!! This adorable ground-level unit with 9 ft ceilings, outdoor patio, w/d in unit, updated kitchen & bath as well as good closet space is ready for you to move-in. 1 garage parking space included. Pets accepted case by case. Guest parking just around the corner!! Move in Fee required by Tenant $300.00.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

“To those living in Columbia Heights”

When I was unloading the 3 dogs from the car this morning they starting barking at a man on the street. He said he would “shoot the f***” out of them” and that he had a gun in his pocket around 7am this morning. If you’re walking...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
WUSA9

18-year-old ACHS senior stabbed to death in Alexandria shopping center, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old Alexandria City High School student was killed during an off-campus fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center. Police received a call around 12:26 p.m. to respond to what they called a "large group fight" in the 3600 block of King Street. According to police, the student was critically injured after being stabbed during a fight that involved 30 to 50 people. The student was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Goodwin House is Now in the West End After Acquiring The Hermitage

Alexandria, VA- On May 18, 2022 – Goodwin House Inc. (GHI), a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, announced the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria, Va. The community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Long-term Care. The final sale is expected to be official on August 1, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Pick Your Own Lavender Around the DMV this Summer

Even though the spring blooms may be starting to fade, the summer flowers are just about to burst. If you’re looking to add a little color and fragrance to your home this season, lavender is the way to go. With stems about to bloom across the region, start planning a visit to these lavender farms around the DMV.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two people found dead at Ashburn home

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning at an Ashburn home. Deputies were called to the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a man was found dead outside and a woman was found dead inside, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls Now Open in Gaithersburg

MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls at 674 Quince Orchard Road, the location that was home to Pho Eatery in Gaithersburg’s Quince Orchard Plaza, is now open. MiyaJi is owned by the same owners as Commonwealth Indian at 11610 Old Georgetown Rd in Pike & Rose. Pho Eatery and neighboring/sister restaurant Urban Crawfish closed permanently in September of 2021. Taco Bamba is expected to open in the Urban Crawfish space this summer. Below is a look at MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls’ menu and interior:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

Ask General Counsel: Is my bamboo garden a nuisance and trespass?

In this edition of Ask General Counsel, the attorneys of General Counsel, P.C., a full-service law firm in McLean, discuss neighborly battles over bamboo. For many, bamboo serves as a beautifying tool for their yards, adding a vibrant and somewhat exotic flair to what would otherwise be your typical suburban garden. Bamboo’s robust nature allows it to be grown on most terrains without the use of chemicals/pesticides. Add to that the fact that it has practical benefits, such as erosion prevention, and it’s easy to see why property owners and residents are fond of keeping this grass (that’s right, it’s not a tree) around.
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy