3 people killed in crash near catering hall in New Hyde Park; driver arrested, charged

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a crash near a catering hall on Long Island, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Jericho Turnpike near a catering hall called Inn at New Hyde Park.

A 22-year-old man driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz struck a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five passengers inside in the eastbound lane of the turnpike, according to police.

Three female passengers in the back of the Lincoln were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals for injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.

A worker at the catering hall said the women who were killed were leaving a Sweet 16 party.

"Very disturbing, never seen that ever in my life," witness Jaylen Augustin said. "I just hope -- why would that happen, I just can't believe it."

An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Dante Lennon from Freeport, who was the driver of the Mercedes-Benz.

He has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He will appear in court as soon as medically able.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

