CHAMPAIGN, IL – No. 45 Solymar Colling of the University of San Diego women's tennis team fell to No. 12 McCartney Kessler of Florida in the NCAA Singles Championship Round of 64, 6-1, 6-1. Colling ends the season with a 19-15 record in singles play, including 11-8 in dual matches from the No. 1 position. She was named to First Team All-WCC and ranked as high as No. 30 by the ITA.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO