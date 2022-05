A dump truck became entangled in wires about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a street in Whitehall Township and more than 1,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers lost power. The incident happened on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 and the driver was initially still in the truck but did not seem to be injured, according to a report from the scene. It appeared township police and firefighters were waiting for PPL Electric Utilities personnel to determine if the wires were no longer live.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO