In this day and age of music apps and MP3s, there are some that have missed out on the magic of vinyl. Vinyl records give you a sense of classic nostalgia and bring back memories for many. It’s not just the sweet crackle of the analog you hear, it's the feeling like you’re there in the recording studio hearing the music as if you were getting a personal concert from your favorite artist, these records can bring back memories for many. I am so glad I was a part of a generation who grew up collecting and listening to vinyl records and the recent resurgence in popularity has me looking at building back a collection.

2 DAYS AGO