STILLWATER – Times are set for this week's NCAA Softball Stillwater Super Regional between Clemson and Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls and Tigers are set for a best of three series beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT Thursday in Cowgirl Stadium. Game two is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Friday. The start time for Saturday's if-necessary game three is to be decided.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO