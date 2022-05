BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, 74, Has voluntarily checked himself into rehab after a recent relapse, the band announced Tuesday. The group released a statement saying, "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO