Whomp Central - Paint The Rave Green

I feel like that is an unfair match up. Not because of any crazy size different, that way they actually match up fairly even. However, Elk carry those certified weapons on their heads that they are more than willing to use. A horse wouldn’t stand a chance. This video shows a good reason why a person keeps their horses behind a good fence at all times. It wouldn’t be very nice coming home to find your horse tried to play […] The post Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO