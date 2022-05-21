ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Reggae Brunch Manchester - Sat 21st May

By Monique Edwards-Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 3:30pm) !!! VENUE CHANGE !!! FLORIPA Unit 1 Withy...

Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
BET

The O’Jays Announce ‘Last Stop On The Love Train’ Final Tour

The O’Jays are taking their fans on one final ride after announcing their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. Featuring Eddie Levert, Walter Williams, and Eric Nolan Grant as the trio join together on stage in their carefully curated ensembles to sing and dance the night away spanning over 60 years, the tour is cleverly named after their 1974 single, “Love Train.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Queen Went Vaudeville With ‘Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy’

Queen returned to recording in the summer of 1976 as international superstars, thanks to the huge hit "Bohemian Rhapsody." A Night at the Opera had also just topped the U.K. charts, becoming Queen's first album to be platinum-certified in the U.S. These new heights gave them some pause when it came time to write new material for the subsequent A Day at the Races.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Study Reveals Classic Rock Concert Tickets Are Most Expensive

Whoever said "rock is dead" likely isn't looking at the box office totals of the last few years. But FinanceBuzz recently did a statistical breakdown of the touring income generated by acts across all music genres and found that rock and its various offshoots are still earning quite well once all the receipts were counted. In fact, Classic Rock acts are yielding the highest average ticket price.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Evanescence New Guitarist, Bassist Revealed After Jen Majura Exit [UPDATE]

A day after announcing Jen Majura's departure from the band, Evanescence has found a new guitarist to fill in her slot. They also added a new bassist to the group ahead of their highly-anticipated tour this year. According to Loudwire, the band's latest lineup consists of Tim McCord on guitar...
MUSIC
NME

Mura Masa announces new album ‘demon time’ and drops futuristic single ‘blessing me’

Mura Masa has released a brand new track, ‘blessing me’, featuring Pa Salieu and Skilliben – check it out below. The song comes alongside news of the musician/producer’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is set to be released on September 16 via Polydor Records and follows 2020’s ‘R.Y.C.’. The LP will also feature previously released tracks ‘2gether’ and ‘bbycakes’ (with Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Vivian Campbell admits he developed his signature vibrato style by accident

The guitarist didn’t even realize what he was doing until Ronnie James Dio pointed it out. Today, adding vibrato to chords is a metal signature. But Vivian Campbell, who helped pioneer the style, has admitted he didn’t even notice he did it at first. “I put vibrato on...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Gretchen Menn and Helen Ibe give the acoustic performances of a lifetime in the finale of the No Limits Challenge competition

When it first unveiled the offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, Martin wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a bold cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a significant step for the storied company.
MUSIC
architecturaldigest.com

Raw-Edges Duo Shay Alkalay and Yael Mer Reimagine an 1860s London Home

“Growing up in Tel Aviv, designers Shay Alkalay and Yael Mer were accustomed to the modernist buildings of the White City, so named for its prevailing International Style and Bauhaus-inflected architecture. So when the husband-and-wife founders of Raw-Edges first moved to London in 2004, to attend the Royal College of Art, they were in for a bit of an adjustment.“Everything here is the opposite,” notes Alkalay, musing on “narrow terrace houses with dark walls, curtains, carpet everywhere—even in the toilet.”
DESIGN
Guitar World Magazine

Laura Lee of Khruangbin is the cover star of the new Bass Player, out now

At the heart of Khruangbin’s strangely compelling blend of musical genres is a bass player of astounding economy and taste: a perfect candidate for your attention as the cover star of this magazine. Laura Lee isn’t only a musical force to be reckoned with: she’s an artistic visionary whose revealing interview tells us much about the dynamics of being in a successful, but resolutely non-mainstream, band.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 shares his love of instrumental guitar music and names his favorites

Lyrics? Where John 5 is taking the electric guitar, we don’t need any lyrics. Besides, as the Rob Zombie guitarist admits, oftentimes he can’t remember them anyway. Guitar instrumentals have supplied some of music’s most evocative moments. Guitar Techniques regularly asks top guitarists for their take on the lyric-less genre, and here we have John 5 – solo artist, guitarist for David Lee Roth and Rob Zombie, and master of the Fender Telecaster – waxing lyrical on his favorite instrumentals.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caribou Revives Daphni Alias for New Song “Cherry”: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith is back with his first song as Daphni in three years. Listen to “Cherry” below. “Nothing says love like an endlessly spiralling polyrhythm on an FM synth,” Snaith said in a press release. “Making this track was just a matter of getting the snake to eat its own tail.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Wendy Melvoin break down the Purple Rain riff

The Prince & the Revolution alum goes into detail about the hot-rodded Rickenbacker and mystery chorus pedal that powered the original, and which pedals she'd use for the song now. Wendy Melvoin, the perennially underrated electric guitar legend most famous for her time with Prince & the Revolution, recently sat...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to a preview of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’

SEVENTEEN have previewed all the tracks from their forthcoming studio album ‘Face The Sun’ in a special highlight medley video. Today (May 23), the 13-member act shared a brand-new clip on their YouTube channel previewing their forthcoming fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’. Led by the single ‘Hot’, the nine-track record is due out on May 27 at 1pm KST.
MUSIC

