ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Kylian Mbappe saga and how football became a plaything for nation states

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7I7a_0fmTM1Qf00

In order to understand some of the rationale behind Kylian Mbappe ’s stunning announcement that he will stay at PSG , you only have to consider where he’s been for the last week. That was in Qatar with Paris Saint-Germain , where he was given the hard sell. It was obviously persuasive. It is how the situation went from an “imminent” move to Madrid on Monday to Mbappe Whatsapping Florentino Perez his decision on Saturday.

This is the sort of influence a state can bring to bear. There’s then the money a state can bring to bear.

PSG have been insisting that their offer to Mbappe was actually less than Real Madrid’s, and he will be the best-paid player in the world on “only” €40m a year. The Independent has been told by connected sources it is “close to double that”.

Perez, who for so long revelled in Real Madrid being able to afford more than anyone else, has been given a taste of his own medicine. Madrid were just blown out of the water, having had to totally restructure their own wage bill to make this happen. The image of Perez railing about this like Logan Roy is undeniably a funny one, and sources say he is “fuming”, not least with the manner he was informed.

Madrid, like Manchester United and so many other major clubs, are really suffering the inevitable end product from the hyper-capitalist football world they were instrumental in creating. It is Frankenstein’s monster, and it has now come back to trample on them. They are not blameless, and there shouldn’t be that much sympathy.

Any schadenfreude about that does not mean this is something we should be happy about. This is a landmark moment for football, and a concerning one. The two next best players in the world, Mbappe and Erling Haaland, have now signed on for sportswashing projects. Some traditional powers attempted to go for them, but found they just couldn’t make the finances work. The writing has long been on the wall.

These are not mere market forces at work, in the problematic way that has been generally true for a lot of football’s modern history. It is even more concerted than that.

As long ago as 2017, and the Neymar transfer, The Independent reported that one of PSG’s aims was to raise fees and wages to such a height that only a handful of clubs could compete. A potential bonus of this would have been traditional powers bringing themselves to ruin in trying to keep up.

This is precisely what is happening. We are entering a world where only clubs with state backing – and maybe one or two commercial giants like Manchester United – can financially compete.

This, put bluntly, is anti-sport, especially since the entire foundational idea of sport is competitive balance and the unpredictability that comes from the very principle of “a match”.

It should be stressed that this is not an argument for the old powers to rule again. It's that we are now so far away from the competitive variety that football should be about, that did genuinely exist until at least the 1980s.

It is also why, for all the obvious complaints about La Liga president Javier Tebas’s politics, the Spanish competition’s sensational statement – describing Mbappe’s contract as “scandalous” – had plenty of merit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4oY2_0fmTM1Qf00

It is all the more remarkable given the politics at play here.

A mistaken belief has been that La Liga has done this because it won’t see a megastar join, and that it is aggravated on Madrid’s behalf. Nothing could be further from the truth. La Liga has long been striving to bring the big two – Real Madrid and Barcelona – under financial control to increase competitive balance, enforcing very strict economic rules. It was a situation that led to the competition losing its greatest ever star in Lionel Messi, and helped create a deep schism between Tebas and the historically unprecedented pairing of Madrid and Barcelona.

Tebas might be wrong on many of his personal politics, but he is absolutely right on the idea of competitive balance in European football and it is this that primarily drives his response. He has been consistent on it.

That is not something that you can say for the current Uefa hierarchy. How do you go from decrying the Super League to a situation that sees this? Many might of course point to the new power that PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi accrued in the wake of that failed plot.

Either way, Uefa’s primary role is supposed to be safeguarding the health of the sport. It is hard to see how this is happening in a world entirely conditioned by a handful of state projects being able to spend what they want. That is not remedying inequality, or “rebalancing” the game, as some arguments have had it. It is making that inequality worse, and ensuring the top end of the sport is even narrower. Madrid and La Liga have had another reality check, reminded that neither are the place to be any more.

Football has never been more in need of visionary leaders, because the vision for the game is becoming increasingly grim. The top end, the level with the most prestige, is now so visibly a plaything for nation states with hugely problematic human rights records.

Is that really what sport is about? Is that we want from our game?

As for what Mbappe wants, it is difficult not to question the decision. If Perez were Garry Cook, he might even accuse Mbappe of “bottling it” – as the former Manchester City executive did with Kaka. There is the lingering sense of the French star staying in a comfortable league, and a club situation that is now beyond comfortable given the influence he is accruing. This will meanwhile only increase PSG’s galling superiority over the French league. Will many even be watching another procession? It is not really a player pushing his limits, although the challenge is now to finally deliver that Champions League for PSG.

That quest has remained a source of comedy for the game in its own right. It’s still hard not to think there’s an inevitability about it, though. They and City will eventually win it. They’re just pouring too much money in. That is how the modern game really works.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho knows losing to Feyenoord in tonight's Europa Conference League final would be a CATASTROPHE for his Roma side... the Special One needs Tammy Abraham to end his wonderful season on a high in Albania, and Rick Karsdorp could be his secret spy!

'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. This famous line marked a successful period for him in Italian football, but on Wednesday night it risks becoming a catastrophic boomerang for the Special One; should they suffer defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, his first campaign as Roma manager will end full of regrets and with that memorable jibe coming full circle to slap him in the face.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Kylian Mbappe Reacts to Karim Benzema’s Tupac Dig After Real Madrid Snub

Kylian Mbappe has given his reaction to Karim Benzema’s apparent social media dig after he snubbed a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe made a sensational U-Turn last week as he signed a new deal at Paris Saint Germain to keep him at the club until 2025. All expectations pointed towards Mbappe leaving the French champions this summer for Spanish giants Real Madrid.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Lionel Messi
SPORTbible

Kylian Mbappe Received Part Of His Real Madrid Signing Bonus In December

Kylian Mbappe reportedly received a part of his Real Madrid signing bonus in December, but the Spanish champions will now be receiving that preliminary fee back. Mbappe shocked the football world by making a sensational U-Turn last week. All expectations pointed towards the Frenchman leaving Paris for Madrid, it seemed that the transfer was a matter of when and not if.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team Of The Season, No Place For Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been named in WhoScored’s team of the season made up of the best rated players from Europe’s top 5 leagues. Argentine great Messi made the switch to Paris Saint Germain after leaving Barcelona in the summer, after more than 20 years spent at the Catalan club, where he came through the ranks to become the club’s greatest ever player, and arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch, Messi made the switch to Ligue 1, in search for a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will have the words of Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears as the Roma boss seeks to complete the current set of European honours by winning Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League final battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Football#Psg#Mbappe Whatsapping#Real Madrid
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye AC Milan's Rafael Leao after Kylian Mbappe snub

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real eye Leao after Mbappe snub. Kylian Mbappe pledge his future to Paris Saint-Germain,...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

3 players Juventus must move on from this summer

It has been a tough two-year spell for Juventus. Winning nine titles in a row felt amazing for Juve, but now they finished fourth in Serie A in back-to-back campaigns. Additionally, it is also two years in a row where Juventus fell in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. After these two disappointments, there must be changes in Turin. Transfers that are coming in will change things, no doubt, but there also need to be changes in the roster in terms of players that simply need to leave. Here are three players Juventus must move on from this summer.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Jose Mourinho toasts Roma’s success in first Europa Conference League final

Jose Mourinho insisted “winning is very difficult” as Roma beat Feyenoord to clinch the inaugural Europa Conference League title in Tirana.Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, firing home from his side’s first chance in the 32nd minute as Mourinho’s men sealed their first silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.“Winning is very difficult. You need many ingredients,” Mourinho said in the post-match press conference.Grazie Roma 🫶🥹#ASRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/mLmyT4ADEf— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 25, 2022“Our team has played 55 games. We reached the final being tired, but we worked on it, kept it hidden. This is a fantastic...
UEFA
The Independent

FA on ‘high alert’ to avoid crowd trouble on England trip to Germany in June

The Football Association are sending a high-security operation to Munich next month, amid concerns that a rise in anti-social behaviour will see unrest around England’s Nations League against Germany, and potentially see another home game played behind closed doors due to a Uefa suspended sentence.Since the match is the first away game accessible to supporters since Czech Republic in October 2019, and comes the night after the anniversary of D-Day, there is “high alert” within the federation about a resumption of trouble.The issue had been a growing concern in the years before the pandemic, but the rise in recent incidents...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Michelin star restaurants, 92 opulent rooms, rolling gardens, Turkish baths and 18 holes of golf for Gareth Bale! Inside the £2,150-a-night hotel on the edge of Paris set to host Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League final with Liverpool

Real Madrid will spare no expense in their bid to win another Champions League crown this weekend as they prepare to stay in an opulent £2,150-a-night hotel on the edge of Paris. Carlo Ancelotti's team have booked out the five-star Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly as they...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy