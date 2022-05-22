ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Spanish Grand Prix

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix .

Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.

But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second.

Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt. Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes – two places and just over a tenth ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton .

Here’s how the starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:

Starting grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18) Alex Albon, Williams

19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

  • Length: 4.675km
  • Laps: 66
  • Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)
  • 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Driver Standings

  1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
  2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
  3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
  4. George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
  5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
  7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
  9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
  13. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
  15. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
  16. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
  17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
  18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
  21. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0 points

