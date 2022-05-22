F1: What time does Spanish Grand Prix start today and how can I watch?
Formula 1 is back for the sixth round of the 2022 season with the Spanish Grand Prix.
Last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton has endured a testing season with Mercedes lagging behind Ferrari and Red Bull.
Hamilton and George Russell will hope the W13 has been upgraded to produce in Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen continue to battle it out at the top of the drivers’ standings.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12:30pm - although coverage on the latter will finish at 1:55pm. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
What is the schedule for race day at the Spanish Grand Prix? (All times BST)
Sunday, May 22
- 2pm: Race
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18) Alex Albon, Williams
19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Length: 4.675km
- Laps: 66
- Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)
- 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0 points
