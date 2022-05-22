F1: What time does Spanish Grand Prix start today and how can I watch?

Formula 1 is back for the sixth round of the 2022 season with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton has endured a testing season with Mercedes lagging behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hamilton and George Russell will hope the W13 has been upgraded to produce in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen continue to battle it out at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12:30pm - although coverage on the latter will finish at 1:55pm. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Spanish Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 22

2pm: Race

Starting grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18) Alex Albon, Williams

19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Length: 4.675km

4.675km Laps: 66

66 Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021) 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Driver Standings