F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix today

The Spanish Grand Prix is here with Formula 1 entering its sixth race of the season in Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings with Ferrari under pressure to react after the Red Bull’s resurgence.

Max Verstappen has underlined his world title credentials with victory in Miami to trim the lead of the Monagasque to 19 points.

While the Mercedes continues to experience testing issues with the W13, although the Silver Arrows have hinted at promising signs of upgrades in the near future.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12:30pm - although coverage on the latter will finish at 1:55pm. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Spanish Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 22

2pm: Race

Starting grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18) Alex Albon, Williams

19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Length: 4.675km

4.675km Laps: 66

66 Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021) 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Driver Standings