There may be more to this story than what the video shows us. With that said here is your graphic content warning! I felt this was necessary because blood always makes me squeamish. Former Denver Bronco third-round draft pick Brenden Langley has gone viral...... for the wrong reasons. He was caught on video fighting with an airline employee at an airport. I don't know the whole story here, but it does look like the airline employee strikes Langley first. It looks like the employee leaves his post to challenge Langley to a fight. That my friend was a bad idea.. This was a quick fight & even after getting knocked down and busted open, the employee got up looking for more. The viral fight is above. Watch at your own risk. Thank you for reading JR.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO