Kids aged 8-12 are welcome to join our in-person book club on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. By popular request, we’ll be discussing a graphic novel at this meeting. This month’s selection is “Pawcasso” by Remy Lai. Find out how a tiny lie about a friendly, talented dog becomes a big problem for Jo during her summer vacation. We’ll discuss the book, share our ideas, and talk about other books we’ve been reading. Books will be available after April 26, or you can request a copy on your own ahead of time. Be sure to give yourself enough time to read the book so we can discuss it at the meeting! For more information about the Kids’ Book Club, please call (978) 534-7522, ext. 5.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO