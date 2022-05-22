Families turn out for Edmonds School District health and fitness fair

Stacy Marshall of Petal and Pitchfork loves flowers. She likes them so much that, in 2022, she transitioned her 15-acre farm from vegetable production to flowers. Marshall and her husband, Kelsey, are the community-minded owners of local coffee marketer Grounds for Change. The couple, together with Marshall’s sidekick (and mother) Janet Chalupa, have worked hard since the purchase of the historic farm in 2016 to build healthy, productive beds for what started as a subscription CSA (community supported agriculture). Now, however, Marshall wants to try something a bit different — focus on flowers. And she wants to share the joy.
Comments / 0