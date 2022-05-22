ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Families turn out for Edmonds School District health and fitness fair

mltnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonds School District held its free Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, May 21 at Edmonds District Stadium, next to Edmonds-Woodway High School. The sun was out and the event proved to be popular as participants engaged in a...

mltnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Tutors sought for Edmonds School District college and career readiness program

The Edmonds School District is looking for tutors for its Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) elective programs for the 2022-23 school year. Both paid and volunteer positions are available for those 16 and older. Tutors will support middle school and high school students enrolled in the AVID elective course by...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Home + Work: Celebrating wins along the way

You’ve spent all this time in your own little world, working hard every day, and now it’s time to celebrate some wins. Q1 is closed, so it’s an excellent time to take stock of some of the goals you hit, whether it was surpassing that lofty sales goal or crushing your step count for the week. You deserve to celebrate yourself, so sprinkle in your rewards over a few days, or take a day off and go big! You do you!
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Kent café specializes in coffee, crepes, and sweet affirmations

KENT, Wash. — In a world of negative internet comments, a small café in Kent is dedicated to sharing niceties. Sweet Notes Café specializes in crepes, coffee, and writing affirmations on to-go cups. "Most of the notes are encouraging, telling you you can do whatever you set...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Edmonds, WA
Health
City
Home, WA
Edmonds, WA
Lifestyle
northcountyoutlook.com

Controversy continues around MSD LGBT clubs

The Marysville School Board opened discussion for whether parental consent should be required to join clubs, including LGBT-focused clubs, during their May 16 board meeting. The board had proposed the new policy during their May 9 board meeting, which would require parental consent for kids to join non-curricular based clubs.
MARYSVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Maintaining your independence as you age topic of June 1 panel discussion

Northwest Neighbors Network serves residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace) The discussion will run from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday June 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. Speakers include:. –...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Nutrition#Edmonds School District
thurstontalk.com

Sensory Tool House in Lacey Supports the Neurodiverse Community

Everyone has their own tolerances for sensory stimulants like light, movement, texture, pressure, sounds, foods and odors. But sometimes neurodiverse individual’s significant responses to stimuli may be challenging for them or others to manage. That’s why Sensory Tool House, LLC in Lacey offers much-needed help with adaptive items and programs.
LACEY, WA
mltnews.com

Edmonds College to host 9th annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 26

Edmonds College will host its ninth annual Memorial Day Ceremony both in person and virtually on Thursday, May 26. The public ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre, followed by a parade of veterans to the Boots to Books Monument at 2:45 p.m. “We...
EDMONDS, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
q13fox.com

BEC Renton block party provides new vision for areas challenged by crime

RENTON, Wash. - The rise in crime and violence in south King County has caused some concern for residents and sparked a call to action. A local UPS employee that's been working to make changes in his own community helped to host a Black Equality Coalition block party Saturday in an area of Renton that's been challenged by crime in the past.
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Duck Derby hits new fundraising record

PORT ANGELES – Tracy Bloom of Tracy’s Insulation adopted the winning rubber duck in yesterday’s 33rd annual Great Olympic Peninsula Duck Derby. That’s good for a new Toyota car from Wilder Toyota. Thirty-two other prizes of different goods and services and cash were also awarded to other duck adopters.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schick Shadel Hospital announces permanent closure

Schick Shadel Hospital announced they are closing their doors on June 30, due to lower demand during the pandemic. According to a media release, the Seattle-area hospital opened in 1935 and has been providing treatment services for adults with substance use disorders. The last day for patients will be June...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

ACT Award winners include two Edmonds College nominees

A pair of nominees by the Edmonds College Board of Trustees were recognized during last week’s 2022 Washington State ACT (Association of College Trustees) Spring Conference. Instructor David Breed received the Faculty Member Award, and Cathy Jackson and T-Mobile were named Partner of the Year for their work with Edmonds College.
EDMONDS, WA
wsmag.net

Poulsbo’s Petal and Pitchfork Farm Takes on New Life as a Cooperative Flower Farm

Stacy Marshall of Petal and Pitchfork loves flowers. She likes them so much that, in 2022, she transitioned her 15-acre farm from vegetable production to flowers. Marshall and her husband, Kelsey, are the community-minded owners of local coffee marketer Grounds for Change. The couple, together with Marshall’s sidekick (and mother) Janet Chalupa, have worked hard since the purchase of the historic farm in 2016 to build healthy, productive beds for what started as a subscription CSA (community supported agriculture). Now, however, Marshall wants to try something a bit different — focus on flowers. And she wants to share the joy.
POULSBO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy