Prowers County, CO

Archive for May 21st, 2022

By Russ Baldwin
 4 days ago

UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS: Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.55 billion pounds in April, down 3 percent from the 4.71 billion pounds produced in April 2021. Beef production, at 2.33 billion...

Regional Collaboration Yields 83 New Homes

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development (SECED), Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), 4Points Funding, and Bywater Development LLC are pleased to announce the groundbreaking for High Prairie Homes, a southeast Colorado workforce housing development project, May 25 at 1:30 p.m., Las Animas, Colorado, at Memorial Field (just east of the John Rawlings Museum).
LAS ANIMAS, CO
Ark Valley Conduit on Fast Track

Bill Long and Lee Miller, representing the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, told the Lamar City Council an influx of federal funds has allowed the Arkansas Valley Conduit to move forward on its construction date. The Conduit, first proposed in 1962, has been treading water for half a century or more until the past few years, explained Long. “We now expect to break ground by the end of 2022 or early 2023 on the project which will bring potable water from Pueblo to Lamar and we expect the construction time to be cut in half, with completion expected by 2029 instead of 2035,” he stated this past Monday, May 23rd.
LAMAR, CO
Historic Amache Pilgrimage

A rainy, chilly Saturday didn’t deter visitors from attending the annual Camp Amache Pilgrimage in Granada this past Saturday, May 21st, following a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic. The recent passage of the Amache National Historic Site Act by President Biden and an opportunity for an in-person visit, brought a strong attendance of first-time visitors for the annual event.
GRANADA, CO
Lamar Utility Board Updated on Ft Lyon Power Feed

Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, told the Lamar Utilities Board, a power feed to the burn area in Ft. Lyon was discontinued on Wednesday, May 11th due to a wildfire in that area which began on Pail 12th. The fire, he said, burned 4 – 55 foot, class 1 wooden poles and four crossarms on 2 – 70 foot steel poles in the wetland area. All the needed repairs have been completed and the Las Animas/Ft Lyon system is back on the Black Hills’ power system.
LAMAR, CO
Prowers County, CO
Colorado Business
Lamar School District Offering Lamar Thunder as Mascot Alternative

The Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs ruled the newly offered Lamar Savage mascot and logo (Savage Thunder) does not meet with the Commission’s approval. The Re-2 district school board made its most recent presentation to the CCIA on Friday, April 15th via Zoom, during which Superintendent, Dr. Charles Krug used the five-minute allotted time slot to explain how the board and mascot committee decided upon two choices they submitted to the Commission. At that time, the Commission said they would have a ruling for the district by May 19th. Last week’s decision resulted in the CCIA making no motion to remove the Lamar School District from their list.
COLORADO STATE
Chilly and Wet Forecast Doesn’t Deter Turnout for 2022 Lamar Days

You can only plan around the weather here in southeast Colorado. That’s what the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Rod Run organizers, parade entrees and various vendors had to do in light of the forecast for this past Friday and Saturday for Lamar Days, 2022. But, no matter the weather,...
COLORADO STATE
Jarrod J. Thomeczek – October 21, 1980 – May 23, 2022

A come and go celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Jarrod J. Thomeczek, will be held at a later date at Jarrod’s home. Per Jarrod’s request cremation will take place. Jarrod was born on October 21, 1980 at Lamar, Colorado to Elsie (Vargas) Thomeczek and passed away...
LAMAR, CO

