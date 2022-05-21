Archive for May 21st, 2022

The Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs ruled the newly offered Lamar Savage mascot and logo (Savage Thunder) does not meet with the Commission’s approval. The Re-2 district school board made its most recent presentation to the CCIA on Friday, April 15th via Zoom, during which Superintendent, Dr. Charles Krug used the five-minute allotted time slot to explain how the board and mascot committee decided upon two choices they submitted to the Commission. At that time, the Commission said they would have a ruling for the district by May 19th. Last week’s decision resulted in the CCIA making no motion to remove the Lamar School District from their list.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO