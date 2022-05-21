ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks March Up NCAA Leaderboard

By Rob Moseley
GoDucks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Grayhawk Golf Club again put up a fight Saturday against the best women's golf teams in the country, but this time the No. 2-ranked Oregon women were equal to the task. One day after shooting 9 over in gusting afternoon winds during the first round,...

goducks.com

GoDucks.com

On To The National Championship!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon women's golf program is one step away from a national title. The Ducks navigated perhaps the most challenging day of golf in their lives Tuesday, winning two match-play battles at the NCAA Championship tournament and advancing to Wednesday's tournament final. The No. 2-ranked UO women will face No. 1 Stanford for the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, with the first pairing going off the No. 1 tee at 1:35 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

On To Match Play For Ducks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon women's golf team continues to make history, though the best chapter possible still remains to be written. Fresh off the first Pac-12 Conference and NCAA Regional titles in program history, the Ducks on Monday wrapped up the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship tournament in second place, another program first. The UO women were 3 over in the fourth round Monday to finish 12 over in stroke play, three strokes behind Stanford.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

A look ahead at the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament

The time has finally come. For the first time ever, Oregon and seven other Pac-12 teams will compete in a double-elimination conference tournament. The No. 4 seeded Ducks will travel to sunny Phoenix, Arizona this week, where they’ll look to boost their resume heading into regionals. The games will be played at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Emerald Media

Oregon women's golf in second place after day three of the NCAA championships

Three birdies on the 18th hole in Sunday’s third round of play helped Oregon stay in second place with the match-play quarterfinals approaching. For the second straight round, the Ducks shot even-par at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Duck’s second place spot behind Stanford was cemented by strong finishes by Briana Chacon, Ching-Tzu Chen and Tze-Han (Heather) Lin, all birdying the final hole.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Oregonian

Mariah Mazon-led Oregon State stuns Tennessee, wins 2 games to earn 2nd super regional berth in school history

Mariah Mazon broke up a scoreless game with a two-run, sixth-inning homer as Oregon State softball beat No. 11 seed Tennessee 3-1 Sunday to win the NCAA Knoxville Regional. Oregon State, battling from the losers’ bracket, beat Tennessee 8-3 earlier Sunday to force a regional-deciding second game. The Beavers, led by Mazon’s sixth-inning homer and a stellar pitching performance from freshman Sarah Haendiges, completed the doubleheader sweep with a 3-1 win over the Volunteers.
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Matthews glides over 110 hurdles to first-place finish at state

EUGENE — In position waiting for the starter pistol to sound in the 110-meter high hurdles on Saturday afternoon, junior Micah Matthews realized that he hadn’t set up his blocks right. “The angle on my footing was a little bit incorrect but I made the best of it...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Greater Idaho to focus east of Cascades after defeats on Douglas, Josephine county ballots

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon legislative races come into focus for the fall

With Oregon’s May primaries in the rear-view mirror, legislative candidates who emerged victorious can turn their attention to the general election. No incumbents lost their primary races. In fact, few even faced a primary opponent. There will be competition in most general election match-ups, however. But some primary winners...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon SOS gives update on Clackamas County ballot debacle

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan addressed the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary. Secretary Fagan says she offered the county help within 24 hours of learning thousands of ballots were printed with bad barcodes. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall initially declined assistance, but has since changed course and accepted help.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Surprisingly, One Man Connects Oregon Coast Lighthouses at Heceta Head, Terrible Tilly

(Florence, Oregon) – Two lighthouses along the Oregon coast are known to be among the most photographed in the world: Tillamook Rock between Seaside and Cannon Beach, and Heceta Head near Florence. Yet there's another rather poignant connection between them. One man, named Oswald Allik, served on both lighthouses as a head lightkeeper until their end, closing out both of them as they shut down in one way or another. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Gas prices affect Memorial Day travel plans: What Oregon drivers are paying

Five days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Central Oregon, statewide and across the nation remain at or near record highs. The average price for gas in Bend is $5.19 Monday, according to AAA. That’s a penny less than the all-time high set on May 20. Diesel in Bend is $5.73, down two cents from the record.
BEND, OR
austintalks.org

When skyscrapers are not of men

The skyscrapers are not man-made. The plush hills in the distance surround the 15-minute ride to the hospital where I work in Springfield, Oregon. The forest greenery worshipping the grey clouds are a far cry from the ominous steel buildings of the Windy City. The people are nothing like the...
CHICAGO, IL
singletracks.com

Bikes vs. Bovines: Trail Planning in Rural Oregon Meets Opposition

About 35 miles from the mountain bike mecca of Bend, Oregon lies Prineville, population 10,429 (2020). Surrounded by Ochoco National Forest (ONF), it is a small town in a rural county in the west that—like so many others—is experiencing change. When the group Ochoco Trails proposed a broad suite of ideas for new trails, improvements to existing trails, horse camps, staging areas and the like over a diverse landscape within the ONF in 2018, they and their many partner organizations had good reason to be encouraged. There was horse stuff for the horse people, bike stuff for the bike people, all with a relatively light footprint on the land and wildlife habitat. What’s not to love?
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

One of the True, Rare Historic Motor Lodges Left on Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
NEWPORT, OR

