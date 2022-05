SEWARD, Neb. – Thirty-five members of the Concordia University Track & Field program have departed for Gulf Shores, Ala., location of the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores has served as the site for outdoor nationals since 2014. The Bulldogs have fond memories of coastal Alabama, where they celebrated team national titles for the men in 2015 and for the women in 2016. The three-day national championship meet will run Wednesday through Friday. A full list of national qualifiers can be found at bottom.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO