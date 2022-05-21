USC Baseball Falls in Season Finale at No. 4 Stanford

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.

