Teary Kate McKinnon Climbs On Spaceship, Bids Farewell To 'Earth' In Last 'SNL' Episode

The final “ Saturday Night Live ” cold open of the show’s 47th season was a wacky homage to its years of alien abduction tales and the bold creativity of the cast.

It ended with Kate McKinnon climbing aboard a spaceship a la “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and bidding an emotional farewell.

“Earth, I love ya. Thanks for letting me stay a while,” she added, growing teary.

The program was the final episode for McKinnon, along with popular longtime cast members Pete Davidson , Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney , who all signed off by the end of the finale.

The sketch started in a Pentagon meeting room as investigators Bryant — who drew a huge farewell applause — and Mikey Day quizzed alien abductees Cecily Strong, host Natasha Lyonne , and McKinnon, reprising beloved character down-and-dirty Colleen Rafferty.

Rafferty, as usual, spilled all the raunchy, rough-and-tumble details of the “gray” aliens’ intimate encounter with her “hairy squatter” — the “yeasty and my beasty.” It “was bedlam,” she recalled.

Bryant and Day revealed they had made a deal to send an Earthling to outer space — permanently — in exchange for advanced technology.

“I can read the room. It’s me, right?” Colleen asks. “Sure. Why not? I always kind of felt like an alien on this planet anyway.”

Then it was her last time saying: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.