A new cafe in Riverdale Park will double as a training facility for workers in the restaurant industry. Located at 5711 Sarvis Ave. inside the Crestwood Medical Building, Sarvis Café will serve breakfast and lunch featuring dishes from a variety of different cuisines, including halal meals. The new restaurant spot also includes an expansive wooden patio for meetings and other events.

RIVERDALE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO