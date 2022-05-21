Salem Bound: Bulldogs Advance to Third Straight DIII WCWS

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO