Seguin, TX

Salem Bound: Bulldogs Advance to Third Straight DIII WCWS

tlubulldogs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGUIN, Texas -- The No. 2 Texas Lutheran softball team clinched its third straight Division-III Women's College World Series appearance by collecting 13 hits in a 6-2 victory over No. 5 Belhaven before a capacity crowd at Ed Kruse Stadium. The Bulldogs (43-4) will be seeking their second national...

tlubulldogs.com

tlubulldogs.com

Strother, Jurden Earn All-American Honors

SEGUIN, Texas -- Two members of the No. 4 Texas Lutheran softball team were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. Ashlyn Strother (Seabrook/Clear Falls) was named a First Team honoree while Kelly Jurden (Brenham/Brenham) collected Second Team accolades. Texas Lutheran joins Berry, Bethel (Minn.), Concordia...
WJHL

Hokies advance to NCAA Super Regionals, Lady Vols upset at home

(WJHL) – Both Tennessee and Virginia Tech softball began Sunday with a chance to clinch an NCAA Regional championship at home. The Lady Vols needed just one win over Oregon State to seal the deal, but the Beavers swept the home team on Sunday afternoon, ending their season. Oregon State took Game 1, 8-3, as […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
hornsillustrated.com

The last Texas Baseball game

AUSTIN, Texas — The best way to describe the last game of the 2022 regular season for Texas Baseball at UFCU Disch-Falk field is think, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. On a hot and humid sunny afternoon May 21 No. 22 Texas Baseball hosted Kansas for the...
AUSTIN, TX
gobblercountry.com

No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies Force Game Seven During the Blacksburg Regional

The No. 3 / No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies forced game seven, during the NCAA Softball Championship – Blacksburg Regional, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 9-2. Freshmen pitcher Emma Lemley, returned to the mound, after struggling with illegal pitches during yesterday’s meeting against the Wildcats. Her efforts were off to a rocky start when her first pitch was called illegal. Throughout the day Lemley turned in four total illegal throws but pitched the entire game. Kentucky only scored two total runs, during the bottom of the second inning, briefly taking the lead before the Hokie defense held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray makes UTSA grad’s day with two shoutouts

John Martinez, a lifelong San Antonio resident, was at his graduation celebration dinner after receiving his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Texas San Antonio when he decided to ask for a “shoutout” from Spurs’ star Dejounte Murray. Martinez got his wish, as Murray congratulated him via his Instagram page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wmra.org

COVID transmission highest again in parts of Valley & highlands

Several jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley have been bumped up from low risk for spread of COVID-19 to medium or high, as defined by the CDC. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Central Shenandoah Health District said Friday that Rockbridge County and Buena Vista are now considered medium risk areas for COVID transmission, and –
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech professor hopes shortage woes can fuel change

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An expert at Virginia Tech is giving us insights into how the baby formula shortage issue might change the industry for the better. Associate Professor Laszlo Horvath is the director for Virginia Tech’s Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design. The research and testing facility is the industrial outreach arm of the Department of Sustainable biomaterials.
VIRGINIA STATE
whee.net

Patrick and Martinsville graduations held

163 Patrick County High School seniors received their diplomas Friday night and 120 students from Martinsville High School received theirs Saturday morning. Commencement exercises will take place at 6 p.m. this Friday at Carlisle and 7 p.m. Friday at Magna Vista and then at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Bassett High School.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Second train to Roanoke to roll in July; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. General Assembly slated to return June 1, with budget expected by then. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Martinsville, Henry County argue over legal fees in reversion. — WSET-TV. Chatham Mayor Will Pace won’t seek re-election....
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police make two arrests after Friday shooting in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Two people have been charged following a Friday afternoon disturbance that led to gunfire in Salem. According to the Salem Police Department, a 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20 about possible gunshots in the area around S. Broad Street and School Lane.
SALEM, VA
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX

