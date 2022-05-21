Find Your Place In Fosston Photo Contest

Hawley, MN — The Hawley School District is inviting community members to a Community Engagement Meeting this Wednesday, May 25th from 6-9pm at the Hawley Elementary School. Last fall the Hawley School Board hired consultants to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their facilities to assist them in developing a plan to address their need for space as the district outgrows their building capacity. There are a few options on the table, but many of the signs point towards building a new high school. Hawley High School Principal Kelly Anderson invites the community to attend and learn more about the options and provide input.

HAWLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO