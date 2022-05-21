ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosston, MN

Find Your Place In Fosston Photo Contest

By Laura Hamilton
rjbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

The City of Fosston is working on a new campaign to market the community as a whole. The campaign is titled “Find Your Place In Fosston” and to kick things off, the City is sponsoring a photo contest for photos...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

rjbroadcasting.com

New Bluegill Restrictions on Area Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN — A reminder to anglers who are seeking to catch panfish on Minnesota lakes: There are a number of area lakes with new Bluegill bag limit reductions. The reductions are part of the state’s new Quality Bluegill Initiative to increase the size of bluegill in the fisheries. Throughout the state, there are 52 new bodies of water impacted this year, but added to the list locally include Island Lake in Becker County, Sand or Stump Lake in Becker County, Turtle Lake in Becker County, and Lake Sarah in Polk County, according to Detroit Lakes Area Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Summer Program and Camp Opportunities for 4-H’ers

Ada, MN — Linda Houglum with the Norman County Extension 4-H Office joined the KRJB Kaleidoscope Program recently to share information about the upcoming events and activities that area 4-H’ers can participate in this summer. Coming up immediately following this year’s Norman County Fair, Houglum invites 4-H and FFA Youth to explore various Ag Careers at the 4-H Ag Academy in Marshall, MN.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Prairie Pines Childcare Center Open House

Prairie Pines Childcare Center in Fosston will have an Open House on Thursday, June 2nd, beginning at 7:00 pm. The open house will be held at the childcare center at 121 Johnson Avenue North in Fosston (formerly the Prairie Pet Clinic building) The process of getting the daycare ready began...
FOSSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF council reviews Memorial Village Project

The Grand Forks council is expected to approve a development agreement for the Memorial Village project in two weeks. The council received an update on the plans last night (Monday). The five story building will sit on the site of the former Memorial Stadium. The first floor will consist of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

FEMA & Emergency Management Teams Survey Damage in NW Minnesota

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — FEMA and Minnesota Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management are conducting surveys of recent flooding and storm damage in northwest Minnesota. The teams are traveling through Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties to determine if the damage exceeds local and state resources and...
MINNESOTA STATE
rjbroadcasting.com

Mobile Food Drop in Bagley – May 25th

North Country Food Bank is partnering with United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf for a mobile food distribution in Bagley on Wednesday, June 25th from noon to 1pm. At the mobile food drop, people can just simply drive up and receive food, no questions asked. Everyone is welcome. Denise Boelter, Executive Director of North Country Food Bank says they do a number of these mobile food drops each month throughout their service area.
BAGLEY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

BLC-Ada Foundation Announces ATV Raffle & Dates for Annual ATV Fun Run

Ada, MN — Save the Date! The Benedictine Living Community of Ada Foundation has announced that their annual ATV Fun Run will be held on Sunday, August 7th at the Norman County Fairgrounds, but also announced a new raffle to go along with the event. Cassie Visser, Foundation Director, says tickets are available NOW for a chance to win a brand new youth ATV!
ADA, MN
kfgo.com

Randy Nelson Clay County Extension: Eastern Tent Caterpillar

Some of you may be noticing white masses of webby material in fruit trees such as apple, chokecherry, crabapple, and plum. The webs, or tents, are constructed by the larvae (caterpillar) of eastern tent caterpillar. The caterpillars feed on foliage and if populations are high, can completely defoliate trees. Caterpillars...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Norman County Historical Society to Kickoff Coffee & Conversation Series this Wednesday

Ada, MN — The Norman County Historical Society Museum officially opens for the season this Memorial Day weekend and they kickoff that new year with their first Coffee and Conservation this Wednesday, May 25th at 10am. Coffee and Conversation is a weekly program that focuses on different aspects of local history each session. Solveig Kitchell, Director of the Norman County Historical Society, says they begin this year’s Coffee and Conversation with a more in-depth look at the seven new exhibits on display at the museum.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Hawley School to Host Community Engagement Meeting on Upcoming Referendum

Hawley, MN — The Hawley School District is inviting community members to a Community Engagement Meeting this Wednesday, May 25th from 6-9pm at the Hawley Elementary School. Last fall the Hawley School Board hired consultants to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their facilities to assist them in developing a plan to address their need for space as the district outgrows their building capacity. There are a few options on the table, but many of the signs point towards building a new high school. Hawley High School Principal Kelly Anderson invites the community to attend and learn more about the options and provide input.
HAWLEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police looking for missing girl

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at Fargo North High School around 4 p.m. Monday, is approximately 4'11" tall and weighs 88 pounds. She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon/red fitted shirt and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Fosston School District Speaks Out Against Offensive Photo

A photo of two Fosston School District student has circulated around social media. Two students are posing in the picture. One is on the ground and the other is kneeling with his knee on the former’s throat. George Floyd and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are tagged in the photo as well.
FOSSTON, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Norman County FSA Reminds Produces to File Acreage Reports After Finishing Spring Planting

Ada, MN — While most producers are a long way from finishing up their spring planting, and some have yet to begin, the Farm Service Agency is encouraging producers to file their acreage reports once they do complete planting. James Kruize, Norman and Clay County FSA Director, says the maps are available now if they would like to fill them out as they go as well.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Mother of infant shot at Fargo restaurant may not survive

FARGO (KVRR) – Family members indicate that the prognosis for a Moorhead woman who was shot at a Fargo restaurant last week is “very uncertain” and she may not survive. A GoFundMe page says Lucia Garcia suffered “significant brain damage” and didn’t have a pulse for approximately 15 minutes. The family says CT scans showed swelling to her brain caused by the lack of oxygen in her brain during the times her heart stopped.
FARGO, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

Mahnomen City Council News & Notes from May 16th Meeting

Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen City Council held their 2nd regular monthly meeting last week where they continued to examine future housing projects, transportation grants, and more. At the meeting MMCDC, Midwest Minnesota Community Development Commission, presented to the council an opportunity to develop two-dozen town homes in the community, according to Mahnomen City Administrator Kari Kirschbaum.
MAHNOMEN, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Detroit Lakes High School Graduation Ceremony

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School Seniors graduated, Sunday. The 2022 class was the first to accept their diplomas in the new Lakeshirts Fieldhouse surrounded by friends and family. Senior Merrit Engrum spoke Sunday during the high school graduation ceremony reflecting on four years of schooling that...

