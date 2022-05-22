ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from ‘SNL’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DG5R_0fmMd7G100
1 of 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday’s 47th season finale.

Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

The departures represent one of the biggest cast shake-ups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons.

McKinnon, 38, won two Emmys and was nominated for nine in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Her comic chops with characters like alien abductee Miss Rafferty frequently drove castmates and guest hosts to lose it live on air.

McKinnon opened the show with an out-of-this-world skit, and said her final goodbyes on “Earth.”

“I love ya, thanks for letting me stay awhile. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” she said to open the show.

The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. His own outsize personality often outshone the characters he played. His comic commentaries as himself on “Weekend Update” were often his most viral bits. And he was as well-known for his life offscreen — dating Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian — as on.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said during the show. “I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you.”

Bryant, 35, joined the cast at the same time as McKinnon and has been a constant in sketches ever since, getting four Emmy nominations of her own.

Mooney, 37, appeared in nine seasons starting in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Kate McKinnon Tears Up Reading the 'Gay as Hell' Letter She Would've Written to Ellen DeGeneres at 13

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. "My favorite memory from this show is maybe right now," Kate McKinnon said in her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, before reading a letter her 13-year-old self would've written to DeGeneres. "Dear Mrs. DeGeneres," McKinnon began her letter, according to The Wrap. "My name is Kate. I'm from Long Island. It's come to my attention that I am gay as hell. No one else is gay for 200,000 miles, so it's nice to know that you exist. I bet if I ever met you I would act so weird, so I hope I never do."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Crashes Pete Davidson's Slim Shady Parody During Actor's Final 'SNL' Episode

Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson bid adieu to the iconic sketch comedy show on Saturday (May 21), marking the 28-year-old comedian’s final episode. During the show, Davidson again rapped along to an Eminem beat — this time to Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Forgot About Dre” — as he said goodbye to fellow castmates Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney as well as SNL founder Lorne Michaels. Toward the end of the song — appropriately titled “Forgot About Lorne — the music suddenly comes to a halt and Eminem shows up with a question for Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney To Exit Alongside Pete Davidson As Major Cast Shake-Up Set For Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live is set for its biggest change in a number of years. Deadline understands that a number of long-featured stars including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are expected to leave the show at the end of this season. It comes after creator Lorne Michaels admitted that he was expecting this year to be a “year of change” for the show. We hear that there may be a big group goodbye, featuring all four the departees, at the end of tomorrow night’s episode, which is hosted by Natasha Lyonne. It’s not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Jeff Sessions
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline. The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.” We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Ap
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows fans as she dazzles in sheer sequin crop-top

As Nicole Kidman promotes back to back movie and series releases including Roar and The Northman, her looks on the red carpet only get better and better!. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. While known for dazzling audiences in fabulous gowns of all sorts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Meghan McCain Says The View Hosts Would 'Demonize' Her, But She Still Has Respect For One Of Them

Meghan McCain has not shied away from talking about her time on The View or sharing her opinions about the good, bad and ugly that she witnessed and experienced on the hit ABC daytime talk show. Admittedly there’s a lot more of the bad and ugly coming out of her stories, as following her exit from the show in July 2021, she called it a “toxic work environment” and said she felt “isolated” as the only conservative voice on the show. There is one bright spot, however, and despite being demonized by other people, one current co-host still has McCain’s utmost respect.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Get Cecily Strong to the Fainting Couch in Time

Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson Roast Natasha Lyonne's Voice in Promo for 'SNL' Season 47 Finale

Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Exits? Who Is Lorne Michaels Talking About When He Says 2022 Could Be ‘a Year of Change’?

“Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels has been at this “will they or will they not return” juncture of the 47-season hit late-night sketch comedy show. This year, the Not Ready for Prime-Time Player everyone is wondering about is Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, whose HBO Max series “That Damn Michael Che” preps for a new season.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

912K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy