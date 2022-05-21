ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Whitehead to lead IVCC computer networking program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s new computer networking and information technology program coordinator Garrick Whitehead is committed to the success of students and others. He was hired April 14th and will work...

Crisis nursery in Peoria offers relief during formula shortage

UNDATED – More baby formula has entered the United States to help address the nationwide shortage. 35 tons arrived Sunday in Indianapolis from Germany to be distributed around the U.S. to families who have babies intolerant of protein in cows milk. Locally, facilities like the Crittenton Centers in Peoria, a 24/7 crisis nursery, is carrying infant and alimentum formula, but while supplies last. Assistant Coordinator Ashlie Inman says the crisis facility distributed over 100 cans of free formula to families in need and will continue to do so this week. The crisis center lifted its one-per-month donation rule to help families during the shortage. If you are a parent or caregiver in need of formula, it is asked that you bring photo identification, a medical card and or child’s birth certificate.
PEORIA, IL
Peru city officials will review each request for louder and longer music this summer

PERU – Businesses and residents in Peru will be allowed to petition for louder and longer music. At Monday night’s city council meeting, officials decided to take the requests on a case by case basis, after receiving a request for longer music hours and louder than the city’s decibel ordinance allows. Chief Robert Pyszka says those who are granted approval and violate the allowed time frame, or go over 55 decibels, will be ticketed. Mayor Kolowski says there will be a zero-tolerance policy and if there’s a first offense, future requests will not be granted from that individual or business.
PERU, IL
Explosion at East Chicago slag pit; no injuries reported

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — An explosion has occurred in a slag pit in northwestern Indiana. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the blast at Lafarge North America in East Chicago Sunday afternoon was at a contractor’s facility at a mill that turns slag into cement. Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West spokeswoman Patricia Persico says no injuries were reported. The explosion was in the raw materials section of the mill along Lake Michigan. Several small fires at the mill had to be extinguished. The newspaper reports that slag is a highly volatile byproduct of steelmaking prone to exploding when mixed with water. Persico said recent rain caused the explosion.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Ex-suburban mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to support the use of red-light cameras in his community. Tony Ragucci was mayor of Oakbrook Terrace. He admits getting $88,000. It’s the latest conviction related to how SafeSpeed LLC dealt with some Chicago-area communities that installed cameras to record traffic violations. SafeSpeed says it didn’t authorize payoffs and that any kickbacks were part of a scheme by people who are no longer associated with the company. In April, Louis Presta, who was mayor of Crestwood, was sentenced to a year in prison for accepting $5,000.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
Ottawa police recover ghost gun

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department say they recovered a ghost gun after a brief pursuit last week. They say that after an attempted traffic stop last Wednesday, a suspect allegedly fled and discarded what they say was an unregistered firearm and another weapon out of the vehicle window. The weapons were recovered and charges are pending against the suspect, whom was not identified in the media release. Ottawa Police say in the last year they have seized 57 firearms within the city limits.
OTTAWA, IL
Lee County couple indicted after child’s death

DIXON – A Lee County couple have been indicted by a grand jury after the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say on March 6th they were called to the community of Nelson for an unresponsive child. Upon further investigation, the Whiteside Coroner’s Office reported that there was an obstruction in the stomach caused by a mass of hair, as well as other significant conditions contributing to the death from Environmental Neglect. On Monday, 50-year-old Frank Sauer and 31-year-old Dana Sauer were charged with one count each of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, a Class 3 Felony.
LEE COUNTY, IL

