Whitehead to lead IVCC computer networking program

UNDATED – More baby formula has entered the United States to help address the nationwide shortage. 35 tons arrived Sunday in Indianapolis from Germany to be distributed around the U.S. to families who have babies intolerant of protein in cows milk. Locally, facilities like the Crittenton Centers in Peoria, a 24/7 crisis nursery, is carrying infant and alimentum formula, but while supplies last. Assistant Coordinator Ashlie Inman says the crisis facility distributed over 100 cans of free formula to families in need and will continue to do so this week. The crisis center lifted its one-per-month donation rule to help families during the shortage. If you are a parent or caregiver in need of formula, it is asked that you bring photo identification, a medical card and or child’s birth certificate.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO