FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The nationally-ranked Texas A&M track & field teams begin NCAA postseason action at the West Preliminary Rounds on May 25-28 at John McDonnell Field. Sophomores Lamara Distin (high jump; 6-5.5/1.97m) and Charokee Young (400m; 49.87) rank No. 1 in the NCAA in their respective event, while the men's and women's 4x400m relays have clocked the fastest times at 3:01.51 and 3:22.01 in the West. In total, 18 Aggies boast rankings in the top 10 in their individual events in the region.

