ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

LaSalle Public Library to host BioBlitz Nature Walk

classichits106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be hosting a nature walk at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday. Adults and families are invited to experience nature close up in this free fun event that is educational and a real contribution to the scientific community. Using a cell phone app, participants...

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
classichits106.com

Peru city officials will review each request for louder and longer music this summer

PERU – Businesses and residents in Peru will be allowed to petition for louder and longer music. At Monday night’s city council meeting, officials decided to take the requests on a case by case basis, after receiving a request for longer music hours and louder than the city’s decibel ordinance allows. Chief Robert Pyszka says those who are granted approval and violate the allowed time frame, or go over 55 decibels, will be ticketed. Mayor Kolowski says there will be a zero-tolerance policy and if there’s a first offense, future requests will not be granted from that individual or business.
PERU, IL
classichits106.com

LaSalle Pool delays opening due to cooler weather

LASALLE – The City of LaSalle has delayed the opening of Veteran’s Memorial Pool until the end of the week due to the cooler weather. The pool is now set to open on Monday. The pool, located at 855 McArthur Road, will be open weather permitting Monday through Friday Noon to 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 PM.
LASALLE, IL
classichits106.com

Crisis nursery in Peoria offers relief during formula shortage

UNDATED – More baby formula has entered the United States to help address the nationwide shortage. 35 tons arrived Sunday in Indianapolis from Germany to be distributed around the U.S. to families who have babies intolerant of protein in cows milk. Locally, facilities like the Crittenton Centers in Peoria, a 24/7 crisis nursery, is carrying infant and alimentum formula, but while supplies last. Assistant Coordinator Ashlie Inman says the crisis facility distributed over 100 cans of free formula to families in need and will continue to do so this week. The crisis center lifted its one-per-month donation rule to help families during the shortage. If you are a parent or caregiver in need of formula, it is asked that you bring photo identification, a medical card and or child’s birth certificate.
PEORIA, IL
classichits106.com

Weekend fire damages shuttered suburban Chicago resort

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a weekend fire that damaged portions of a shuttered suburban Chicago resort took firefighters a full day to extinguish officials are still working to determine how it started. The fire began Saturday afternoon at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, about 35 miles west of downtown Chicago. More than 20 local fire departments battled the blaze before it was extinguished late Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Deputy Chief Erik Mahan with the St. Charles Police Department tells the Daily Herald officials continue to investigate how the fire began at the 18-acre complex, which closed in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Lasalle, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Birds, IL
classichits106.com

Poultry emergency rules continue to combat Avian Influenza

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that it will continue to enforce emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets to prevent the spread of avian influenza. The Department’s emergency rules took effect last month. Illinois 4-H has announced they will move all 4-H poultry shows to an alternate format while the emergency rules are in place. A decision regarding State Fair poultry shows will be made next month.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Health Officials warn about Salmonella linked to peanut butter

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella associated with peanut butter. According to the CDC, fourteen people have been infected in the outbreak from twelve states. Illinois has had one case included in this outbreak from Central Illinois. Laboratory data shows that some Jif brand peanut butters may be contaminated. On May 20th, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Ottawa police recover ghost gun

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department say they recovered a ghost gun after a brief pursuit last week. They say that after an attempted traffic stop last Wednesday, a suspect allegedly fled and discarded what they say was an unregistered firearm and another weapon out of the vehicle window. The weapons were recovered and charges are pending against the suspect, whom was not identified in the media release. Ottawa Police say in the last year they have seized 57 firearms within the city limits.
OTTAWA, IL
classichits106.com

Ottawa K9 search leads to drug arrests

OTTAWA – A search of a vehicle assisted by an Ottawa K9 Officer led to a pair of drug arrests on Tuesday. The Ottawa Police Department say they stopped a vehicle around 3:15 AM and after a search, discovered what they say was a large amount of purported cocaine, crack-cocaine and heroin. Authorities say they took 27-year-old Damien M. Johnson and 30-year-old Amber L. Katrein into custody on a number of charges, including two Class X Felonies. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on bonds set at $1 million each.
OTTAWA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bioblitz#Inaturalist#Pollinator Pathways
classichits106.com

Lee County couple indicted after child’s death

DIXON – A Lee County couple have been indicted by a grand jury after the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say on March 6th they were called to the community of Nelson for an unresponsive child. Upon further investigation, the Whiteside Coroner’s Office reported that there was an obstruction in the stomach caused by a mass of hair, as well as other significant conditions contributing to the death from Environmental Neglect. On Monday, 50-year-old Frank Sauer and 31-year-old Dana Sauer were charged with one count each of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, a Class 3 Felony.
LEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy