ALBANY -- The winds of political change blew hard through Dougherty County Tuesday, so hard, in fact, they toppled a twice-elected sitting commission chairman. Lorenzo Heard, whose only other foray into local politics ended with a stunning Dougherty County School Board defeat, pulled off a stunner himself Tuesday, wresting the County Commission chairman's seat from two-term incumbent Chris Cohilas. Heard's victory was so complete, he notched the win without having to face Cphilas in a runoff, as many had expected.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO