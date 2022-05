The Texas women once again find themselves above the rest as the Longhorns captured their second-straight NCAA title Sunday night with a 4-1 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma. In his sixth year leading the Longhorns, head coach Howard Joffe has cemented Texas among the nation’s elite women’s tennis programs, as it joins Stanford and Florida as just the third school to ever win back-to-back NCAA team championships.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO