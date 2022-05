ORIGINAL STORY — Hardin County Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the City of Savannah, welcome the American Queen Voyages line for six stops this season. “River guests love our area for the American history and the river lore that we embrace, not just the Civil War era, but the Trail of Tears, the Alex Haley family, the mound builders, and definitely the romance of the steamboats,” said county Tourism Director Beth Pippin.

SAVANNAH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO