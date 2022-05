MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Memphis women's basketball head coach Katrina Merriweather signed another notable transfer for the upcoming season in Shelbee Brown. "Shelbee was a no brainer as she brings toughness, athleticism and a desire to represent her city," said Merriweather. "Her ability to knock down shots, get to the rim, as well as defend made her a must-have going into next season."

