ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Walter Chon (Theatre Arts) Publishes Interview Article on NYC-Seoul Collaboration Production

ithaca.edu
 4 days ago

Walter Byongsok Chon, Assistant Professor of Dramaturgy and Theatre Studies, publishes an interview article on “The Legend of the Waitress & the Robber” in the online global journal The Theatre Times. This piece is a collaboration between the NYC-based Concrete Temple Theatre and the Korean companies, Playfactory...

www.ithaca.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ithaca.edu

18th annual Ithaca Seminars lineup announced

Connecting people and ideas, and spanning every corner of Ithaca College, the fall 2022 Ithaca Seminars lineup will feature approximately 50 faculty members – representing 4 Schools and approximately 20 Departments – exploring a range of dynamic topics with our first-year students. These interdisciplinary seminars showcase the breadth of expertise of IC’s faculty and their collective committment to first-year student success.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Farewell and good luck to Mary Holland-Bavis

The good news: Mary has a great new job! The bad news: she is leaving Ithaca College. Since Fall 2017, Mary Holland-Bavis has been a key member of the Office of Student Engagement team at Ithaca College. During her time as Associate Director of Student Involvement, Mary has collaborated with a plethora of individuals across campus to help student organizations plan and implement a wide range of programs. She provided support for event logistics, created helpful procedures, and led leadership development workshops to enhance co-curricular learning opportunities. Mary oversaw the redesign of the Student Activities Center, created an effective process for recognizing new and returning student organizations, and improved communication with student organization executive board members and advisors. During the period of remote learning, Mary worked with a team of students to develop Weekly Happenings, a tool to help all current IC students learn about all of the events happening both virtually and in person. She served as a mentor and advisor to the Student Governance Council, Student Activities Board, and BomberTHON, and represented IC and OSE on numerous committees where she advocated for various groups.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Announcing the New Dean of the Ithaca College School of Business

It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of experienced administrator and educator Michael Johnson-Cramer as the new dean of the Ithaca College School of Business. He will begin his new position at IC on July 1, 2022. Michael is currently a professor of management at Bentley University,...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy