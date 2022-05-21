Walter Chon (Theatre Arts) Publishes Interview Article on NYC-Seoul Collaboration Production

The good news: Mary has a great new job! The bad news: she is leaving Ithaca College. Since Fall 2017, Mary Holland-Bavis has been a key member of the Office of Student Engagement team at Ithaca College. During her time as Associate Director of Student Involvement, Mary has collaborated with a plethora of individuals across campus to help student organizations plan and implement a wide range of programs. She provided support for event logistics, created helpful procedures, and led leadership development workshops to enhance co-curricular learning opportunities. Mary oversaw the redesign of the Student Activities Center, created an effective process for recognizing new and returning student organizations, and improved communication with student organization executive board members and advisors. During the period of remote learning, Mary worked with a team of students to develop Weekly Happenings, a tool to help all current IC students learn about all of the events happening both virtually and in person. She served as a mentor and advisor to the Student Governance Council, Student Activities Board, and BomberTHON, and represented IC and OSE on numerous committees where she advocated for various groups.

