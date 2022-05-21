ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

304 W Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203042)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been looking for a traditional, charming, 2 bedroom 1 bath cabin to make memories in? Well, here it is! As you enter the bright and warm living room you can’t help but notice the stone fireplace & cozy wood beam ceilings. Set in the middle of a neighborhood, this...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

764 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 222002475)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1008 Myrtle Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PTP2203363)

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS !! Beautiful Home on a HUGE LOT 0.34 ACRE flat lot , the perfect Mountain retreat , Second Home or investment property , 3 Bed 2 Full Bath , 1524 Sqft home , minutes from Big Bear Ski slopes and Big Bear Lake and yet far enough to enjoy the mountain living experience . Plenty of room to bring your RV , Kayaks or Boat . Huge bonus room upstairs was turn into 3 Bedroom , Refrigerator and shed in the back yard will convey . Home also features a cozy fireplace in the master bedroom , Both bathrooms and kitchen were upgraded in 2016 .
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

43489 Sheephorn Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22109707)

Welcome to beautiful Big Bear Lake California! This home sits in Moonridge with some absolutely breathtaking sunset and mountain views! Fabulous views of the ski slopes and surrounding mountains from this 3 bedroom plus loft, 2 bath Moonridge home. Spacious living room with T&G wood beamed ceilings and brick fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast bar seating plus adjacent dining room with access to rear deck and yard. Upper level Master Suite has vaulted wood ceilings, brick fireplace, jetted tub and private balcony with terrific views. Large loft/den area with added use and convenience. There's another guest bedroom upstairs with view balcony. 3rd bedroom on the main living area has wood beamed ceilings, and slider to rear deck. Huge front and decks to take it all in, plus separate concrete patio area. Storage shed. Warm, sunny southern exposure to boot!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39740 Forest Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203056)

Wonderfully appointed 3 Story, 4500 sq. ft., 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath home designed to entertain all together or in smaller more intimate groups. Over 9,500 sq. ft. Lot. with a 730 sq.ft. attached garage. Features include 2 kitchens and 2 hot water heaters. Large game room. This home was substantially upgraded with wood floors, granite counters, remodeled showers, etc since its last time offered on the market. It has a very good vacation home rental history and is walking distance to Big Bear Lake.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

41625 Thrush Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203052)

Rare property backing National Forest in Big Bear Lake! This property is located near the base of Snow Summit Ski Resort, and offers a large 18,000 sq ft lot. With an open Living room and Kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! Would make a great investment property, second home or full time residence!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
