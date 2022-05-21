ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

1238 N Noble Street #1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! This completely renovated five/six bedroom, four bath, two kitchen duplex encompasses...

2399 STOUGHTON Circle

3 bedroom 2.1 bath with a loft and full basement! Very well maintained unit, kitchen with maple cabinets, all appliances stay. Huge master bedroom with WIC, luxury bath with soaker tub & separate shower. full finished basement!
7730 N Eastlake Terrace #3

INCREDIBLE JUMBO Condo REHAB VINTAGE IN QUIET 4 UNIT BUILDING WONDERFUL UPGRADED HOME W/EVERYTHING! GREAT LAYOUT HUGE LR WITH LARGE SUNROOM ALCOVE LOOKING OUT AT THE LAKE,GORGEOUS KITCH, W/GRANITE TOPS, S/S APPLIANCES, WET BAR, MSTR BATH STEAM SHOWER,NICE GUEST BATH W/WHIRLPOOL TUB, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, BUILT IN SOUND, GAS FIREPLACE faces both LR and DR, Small deck next to kitchen for outdoor cooking. LAKE VIEWS FROM DINING/LIVING ROOM/CENTRAL A/C, Lots of light, GARAGE PARKING INCL AWESOME SHARED ROOF DECK, limited access....CUSTOM CLOSET SPACE, ACROSS FROM PARK on the lakefront. TENANT OCCUPIED MIN 48 HR NOTICE.
7936 S Rhodes Avenue #1

Lovely vintage 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available. Gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painting. Decorative (non-burning) fireplace. Built in shelves and cabinets. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Formal living room and dining room. Enclosed porch spaces. Tenants can put their personal touch by supplying their own appliances. Close proximity to public transportation and easy access to the expressway.
3550 N Lake Shore Drive #1314

CHARMING 1 BR IN POPULAR LAKE FRONT LOCATION. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, OPEN LAYOUT KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. FULL WALL OF WINDOWS, LOTS OF LIGHT AND OPEN VIEWS. HEAT,WATER, HOT WATER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. TENANT PAYS 41.28$/MONTHLY FOR XFINITY BASIC CABLE TV PACKAGE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, ROOF DECK, GYM, 24 HR DOORSTAFF, LAUNDRY ROOM. PARKING AVAILABLE ONLY $160/MONTH VALET INDOOR. APPLICATION FEE $60. 300$ MOVE IN FEE NON REFUNDABLE. $300 LEASE ADMIN FEE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. TWO YEAR LEASE IS PREFFERABLE. THE OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.
95th Street Outdoor Market to Open June 2

The Naperville Park District and the 95th Street Library will co-host the 95th Street Outdoor Market on Thursdays from 2:00-6:00 p.m. beginning June 2. Formerly the 95th Street Farmers Market, the 2022 95th Street Outdoor Market will offer a variety of food and beverage items, plants and handcrafted products with food trucks on site selling sandwiches, empanadas, tacos and more. The market is located in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. During the market hours, the 95th Street Library will provide activities for children inside the Library.
1351 N WOLCOTT Avenue #2

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom In hot Wicker Park on beautiful tree-lined Wolcott Street features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, central heat and air, large master suite, great closet space, deck, laundry room in building, and one parking spot included! Great apartment in the heart of Wicker Park!
415 W ALDINE Avenue #2A

Spacious 3-Bed, 3 -Bath unit in a secured, intimate pre-war elevator building with a large gallery foyer leading to charming and cozy window seats and a fireplace in the main living space, a ton of closet space, and overall extra large rooms throughout. More features include hardwood floors and beautiful white crown moldings throughout, central ac, and three very timeless new baths. The primary suite bathroom has double vanities and heated floors. The updated kitchen features white cabinets, white counters, subway tiled walls, and a breakfast bar. Steps away from the heart of East Lake view for shopping, dining, entertainment, The Belmont Harbor, and CTA. 1 Block away from Nettlehort School. Rent includes heat, cable, and internet. The building has a nice game room, a kid's playroom, and an on-site laundry room. Building requires a non-refundable $250 move-in fee, a non-refundable $250 move-out fee and a refundable $500 deposit. There is a card-operated laundry room in the lower level. NOTE: 3rd bedroom is on the smaller side.
6456 N Seeley Avenue #2N

Fall in love with the stylish updates at this spacious and light-filled West Ridge apartment. New kitchens boast granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Other updates include fresh hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, on-site storage, and central heat and air. Bring your pet! 2035 W Arthur is near public transportation options and Warren Park, where you'll find baseball fields, tennis courts and an ice rink. Walk to Cermak Fresh Market and multi-ethnic dining and shopping options on Devon. A great and vibrant community to call home! 2035 W Arthur is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
2740 N Pine Grove Avenue N #20G

Beautifully updated 20th floor Lincoln Park Rental condo with breathtaking panoramic lake and city views! Enjoy the most stunning sunrises the city has to offer while sipping coffee/Tea on your private, covered east-facing balcony overlooking Lincoln Park and Diversey Harbor. This completely remodeled Condo features a designer kitchen with espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, mosaic backsplash, and brand-new stainless-steel appliances! The Bathroom has a refinished vanity, brand new sink and toilet, and separate linen closet. Brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious floor plan boasts a foyer with an oversized coat closet that leads to a sun-drenched living room overlooking your private balcony, a separate dining room/den area and a generous bedroom with a full wall of closets. Garage parking available for $150-$160/month. Professionally managed, pet-friendly building with a HUGE Laundry room (Card Laundry) and evening door staff from 7pm to 7am. Incredible location with easy access to CTA/transit and Lake Shore Drive is just moments from the park, the lakefront trails and beaches, Trader Joe's, and all of the amazing dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife Lincoln Park has to offer! There is both indoor and outdoor parking available for a fee ($150-160/month, and bike room. Charcoal grills only on the balcony. The current move in and move out fee is $150 plus a $250 refundable damage deposit which will be returned if there is no damage. Moves are allowed Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3pm.
4555 N Ravenswood Avenue #202

AUGUST 1!! Modern Boutique elevator building. Stunning 2 Bed/2 Bath contemporary finishes with hardwood floors throughout, flat panel cabinetry, full backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and amazing full sized windows with attached balcony. Outfitted closets, window treatments & spa level bath finishes. High efficiency mechanicals and Nest Thermostat. Elevator goes to roof and the common rooftop deck with amazing city views, seating and grill station. $35 per month service fee. Dogs okay, weight limit. 1 garage space available. Front deck.
Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.
9515 S Michigan Avenue #2

Spacious 3 bedrooms 1 Full bathroom and a half bath, lots of closet space, living room/dining room combo, new carpet in the bedrooms, unit has a balcony. 2 blocks from the red line, across the street from a park, lots of restaurants nearby, shopping stores, down the street from Chicago University. No Pets, No Smoking, no BBQ on the balcony, washer and dryer on premise for an additional $50 per month. Tenant pays utilities, No parking in driveway, 24 hour street parking available on the westside of the street and 22 hour parking on the eastside. Credit Score 650, income 3 times rent, No evictions, No bankruptcies, No judgments, credit/background check $60 for everyone over 18, non refundable move in fee $700. Showings Wed, Sat, Sun only 9 am to 12 pm by appointment only 48 hour notice required starting June 8th.
4310 N Clarendon Avenue #1020

Move into the bright, fresh & adorable Jr-1 bd in a charming courtyard building with a rich Chicago history located in vibrant Buena Park. The building was originally built in 1917 to house the Chicago Cubs & later John Dillinger stayed in the 3rd-floor unit with a balcony. The East facing unit has refreshing lake breezes from brand new living room & bedroom windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with room for stools & stainless appliances. Less than a mile to Jewel-Osco, Target, Aldi, and the Red Line CTA. Montrose Harbor/Beach is a block away from your front door. Easy street parking. Generous common laundry room immediately across 4310 Tier entry. The bike storage room is 4314 Tier. The unit has new carpeting installed in the living room and bedroom. Rent includes radiator heating, and the Landlord provides 2 window Air Conditioning units.
7337 S South Shore Drive #1428

Spacious 1 bedroom ondo with great lake and city views. Features include 24 hour doorman, lake front terrace, exercise room, party room, coin laundry machines, valet cleaners, hair salon. Building sits right in front of Lake Michigan. No security deposit but tenant has to pay a $500 move in and a $500 move out fee at signing of lease. Rent application fee is $75 Call today for your private showings.
