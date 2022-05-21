ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

140 Highland Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # PW22108414)

Cover picture for the articleClassic Sierra style mountain home with amazing curb appeal! Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining areas. Beautiful vaulted T&G ceiling and wood flooring adds to the charm of this cozy cabin. Kitchen has granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet...

764 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 222002475)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.
BIG BEAR, CA
39740 Forest Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203056)

Wonderfully appointed 3 Story, 4500 sq. ft., 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath home designed to entertain all together or in smaller more intimate groups. Over 9,500 sq. ft. Lot. with a 730 sq.ft. attached garage. Features include 2 kitchens and 2 hot water heaters. Large game room. This home was substantially upgraded with wood floors, granite counters, remodeled showers, etc since its last time offered on the market. It has a very good vacation home rental history and is walking distance to Big Bear Lake.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
681 Cienega Road #B, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203047)

If you would like to live close to the lake, Boulder Bay, restaurants and The Village...This beautiful condominium is the one for you! This condo has an open floorpan with high vaulted ceilings and a great location within the complex, overlooking the pool/spa area with views of the lake. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with granite counters, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite tops also. The living area is open to the kitchen and dining area creating a nice great room. The fireplace is woodburning with a gas starter, great for the winters in Big Bear. There is a laundry area right off the front door making laundry easy. This unit comes completely furnished and is ready to move in. Successful vacation rental can be transferred to new buyer if they would like. Come enjoy this charming condo in Bay Shore Ski and Racquet Club and start enjoying all that Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
41625 Thrush Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203052)

Rare property backing National Forest in Big Bear Lake! This property is located near the base of Snow Summit Ski Resort, and offers a large 18,000 sq ft lot. With an open Living room and Kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! Would make a great investment property, second home or full time residence!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Centrally Located Big Bear Lake Getaway - $79

It's no secret that Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest is a popular year-round destination, and summertime in the area allows for tons of outdoor activities. This newly renovated hotel is located in the heart of downtown and is just a block from the lake, making it an ideal landing pad for a stay in the area – spend your days by the water, exploring the surrounding mountains, or wandering through downtown; and your nights cozied up playing board games or a game of tabletop shuffleboard in the hotel lobby.
Top 10 South Orange County restaurants guaranteed to impress your guests from out of town

Copy editor recommendations for the best places to eat locally. As a native New Yorker, I’m pretty snobby about what I choose to eat. New York is by far the gold standard when it comes to fine dining. It has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the country. However, it’s the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are the true stars of N.Y. The immigrants that move to America and share their cultural dishes with us.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
6 Structures Destroyed In Raging 2-Alarm Inferno | Lake Arrowhead

05.23.2022 | 5:03 AM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – Authorities responded to reports of a structure fire just after 5am. First responders arrived on scene and located at least 8 structures fully engulfed with significant extension into the vegetation at multiple places. Multiple power lines could be seen exploding showering sparks everywhere. A second alarm was immediately requested. Fire resources all the way from San Bernardino City began arriving on scene 30-45 minutes after the second alarm was requested. Firefighters were faced by the difficulty of having an immediate water supply. Multiple different engine companies attempted to outflank the fire on all sides to prevent further exposure to other structures and vegetation. As of 7:25, IC has advised they have knock down on the fire and are expecting a few hours worth of mop up. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an arson investigator is on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Here We Grow: New Businesses Coming

Eastvale – The City of Eastvale continues to have new additions and grand openings. On May 2, Bushfire Kitchen officially had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. “Their excellent food, great atmosphere, and full-sized bar and patio make them an excellent addition to the city,” stated the City. They are located at 14135 Limonite Ave, Suite #240 Eastvale, CA 92880.
EASTVALE, CA
Brush fire burns in between homes, the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Fire crews Monday were able to extinguish a quarter-acre brush fire burning on a hillside between homes and the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.The fire broke out below Looking Glass Drive and Featherwood Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The flames were apparently sparked by a big rig fire that spread to a 100-foot-by-100-foot patch of grass. Fire crews are on the scene, spraying water on the flames from right outside the property lines of hillside homes. At least one helicopter has been brought in to drop water on the flames.The number 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway were closed as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Firefighters Protect Diamond Bar Neighborhood From Brush Fire

A brush fire that started as a vehicle fire burned near homes Monday on a hillside above the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar. The fire, which began as a vehicle fire, spread uphill toward a residential area at the top of the hill near Featherwood and Looking Glass drives. Firefighters...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Walk with wolves at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary

Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
BIG BEAR, CA
Cal Poly Pomona’s landmark CLA building to be demolished

In the coming months, the view from the 10 Freeway is going to look a little different. In a recent news release from Cal Poly Pomona, the university’s iconic CLA tower “is slated for demolition this summer.”. The tower was opened in 1993 and was the soaring campus...
POMONA, CA
Sprint Cars & Modifieds in 71ST Salute to Indy Saturday at Perris

This Saturday night, May 28th, Perris Auto Speedway will host one of the nation’s oldest sprint car races when the 71st running of the “Salute to Indy” takes place. The exciting racing card on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will feature the popular 410 cubic inch Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00.
PERRIS, CA

