Sugarloaf, CA

871 Maple Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # CV22108559)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming cabin in the city of Sugarloaf, just minutes from Big Bear! Fully remodeled, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for getting away from city life and reconnecting with nature. Featuring new, laminate flooring throughout in an on-trend color scheme, the entrance greets you with a stylish fireplace and...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

764 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 222002475)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42405 Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22109213)

Rare offering ~ This property has been in the same family since 1961 ~ Premier acreage (1.14 acres) in prestigious Fox Farm ~ Secluded & set off the street ~ Conveniently located in the heart of Big Bear Lake, this premium location offers privacy and tranquility not commonly found in Big Bear, yet only minutes to slopes, lake and Village ~ Formerly a fox farm and chinchilla ranch ~ An opportunity to either split the lot into multiple parcels, or take advantage of SB 9 and build an ADU on the property (verify with planning department) ~ Views out the back towards Snow Summit ski resort ~ Built in 1940, this vintage home is approximately 2400 square feet with cedar siding & a metal roof ~ Original knotty pine cabinetry in the kitchen with antique stove ~ Beautiful wainscoting T&G in the dining area and T&G in one of the bedrooms ~ Separate laundry room ~ Enormous bunk room and bonus room towards the back of the house ~ Detached garage at street ~ Lots of parking ~ Truly one of a kind.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39740 Forest Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203056)

Wonderfully appointed 3 Story, 4500 sq. ft., 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath home designed to entertain all together or in smaller more intimate groups. Over 9,500 sq. ft. Lot. with a 730 sq.ft. attached garage. Features include 2 kitchens and 2 hot water heaters. Large game room. This home was substantially upgraded with wood floors, granite counters, remodeled showers, etc since its last time offered on the market. It has a very good vacation home rental history and is walking distance to Big Bear Lake.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

41625 Thrush Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203052)

Rare property backing National Forest in Big Bear Lake! This property is located near the base of Snow Summit Ski Resort, and offers a large 18,000 sq ft lot. With an open Living room and Kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! Would make a great investment property, second home or full time residence!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
budgettravel.com

Centrally Located Big Bear Lake Getaway - $79

It's no secret that Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest is a popular year-round destination, and summertime in the area allows for tons of outdoor activities. This newly renovated hotel is located in the heart of downtown and is just a block from the lake, making it an ideal landing pad for a stay in the area – spend your days by the water, exploring the surrounding mountains, or wandering through downtown; and your nights cozied up playing board games or a game of tabletop shuffleboard in the hotel lobby.
tylerwoodgroup.com

681 Cienega Road #B, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203047)

If you would like to live close to the lake, Boulder Bay, restaurants and The Village...This beautiful condominium is the one for you! This condo has an open floorpan with high vaulted ceilings and a great location within the complex, overlooking the pool/spa area with views of the lake. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with granite counters, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite tops also. The living area is open to the kitchen and dining area creating a nice great room. The fireplace is woodburning with a gas starter, great for the winters in Big Bear. There is a laundry area right off the front door making laundry easy. This unit comes completely furnished and is ready to move in. Successful vacation rental can be transferred to new buyer if they would like. Come enjoy this charming condo in Bay Shore Ski and Racquet Club and start enjoying all that Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

670 Imperial Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 222002409)

Mountain cabin in Sugarloaf, just minutes away from Big Bear Lake, The Village and all the ski resorts. Perfect for a year round mountain resident or a weekend getaway retreat. Very unique property has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on a flat 5000 sq ft lot. Nicely upgraded with remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, newer flooring, newer heating system, dining area and living room with vaulted ceiling. The property has copper plumbing and sewer is connected to the county sewer system. Most of the windows are dual-pane. Lot has plenty of room for parking including RV access. 2 storage sheds on the property, 1 attached and 1 detached. Very secluded, but close to everything!!
SUGARLOAF, CA
lariatnews.com

Top 10 South Orange County restaurants guaranteed to impress your guests from out of town

Copy editor recommendations for the best places to eat locally. As a native New Yorker, I’m pretty snobby about what I choose to eat. New York is by far the gold standard when it comes to fine dining. It has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the country. However, it’s the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are the true stars of N.Y. The immigrants that move to America and share their cultural dishes with us.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

6 Structures Destroyed In Raging 2-Alarm Inferno | Lake Arrowhead

05.23.2022 | 5:03 AM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – Authorities responded to reports of a structure fire just after 5am. First responders arrived on scene and located at least 8 structures fully engulfed with significant extension into the vegetation at multiple places. Multiple power lines could be seen exploding showering sparks everywhere. A second alarm was immediately requested. Fire resources all the way from San Bernardino City began arriving on scene 30-45 minutes after the second alarm was requested. Firefighters were faced by the difficulty of having an immediate water supply. Multiple different engine companies attempted to outflank the fire on all sides to prevent further exposure to other structures and vegetation. As of 7:25, IC has advised they have knock down on the fire and are expecting a few hours worth of mop up. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an arson investigator is on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire burns in between homes, the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Fire crews Monday were able to extinguish a quarter-acre brush fire burning on a hillside between homes and the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.The fire broke out below Looking Glass Drive and Featherwood Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The flames were apparently sparked by a big rig fire that spread to a 100-foot-by-100-foot patch of grass. Fire crews are on the scene, spraying water on the flames from right outside the property lines of hillside homes. At least one helicopter has been brought in to drop water on the flames.The number 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway were closed as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Protect Diamond Bar Neighborhood From Brush Fire

A brush fire that started as a vehicle fire burned near homes Monday on a hillside above the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar. The fire, which began as a vehicle fire, spread uphill toward a residential area at the top of the hill near Featherwood and Looking Glass drives. Firefighters...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

515 Waynoka Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22106369)

Cinnamon Bear" is a cozy vintage cabin on a large flat lot located on a quiet tree lined street in Big Bear Lake ~ Centrally located to the lake and close to Village, Marina, Sledding and Ski Slopes ~ This beautiful 1940's cabin has approximately 704 soft on the main floor and 2 additional bedrooms and a loft upstairs ~ Open living room with warm knotty pine walls, a large rock wood burning fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, country style dining area off the living room ~ All the ambiance and feel of a mountain home ~ Wood plank floors ~ 2 large decks (1 covered porch in front and 1 large back deck which is ideal for Summer BBQs) ~ Spacious flat yard ~ Large storage shed ~ New electrical panel ~ Plenty of parking ~ Make sure to put this one on your list!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KTLA

Home, 5 cabins burn near Lake Arrowhead

San Bernardino County fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead. Crews arrived on scene Monday to find a large two-story home engulfed in flame, with exposures to adjacent structures, vegetation and high tension power lines, the San Bernardino County Fire Department […]
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lariatnews.com

Walk with wolves at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary

Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
BIG BEAR, CA

