1025 W Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219079173DA)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO