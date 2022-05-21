ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

1025 W Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219079173DA)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis property is currently rated as Residential and can be rated Commercial! There are 2 lots that have been joined that you can split. Keep one lot Residential and make the other Commercial. This Full Log 2 bed 2 bath home is bright, spacious, fresh, has recently been completely remodeled! Currently...

764 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 222002475)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.
BIG BEAR, CA
43489 Sheephorn Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22109707)

Welcome to beautiful Big Bear Lake California! This home sits in Moonridge with some absolutely breathtaking sunset and mountain views! Fabulous views of the ski slopes and surrounding mountains from this 3 bedroom plus loft, 2 bath Moonridge home. Spacious living room with T&G wood beamed ceilings and brick fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast bar seating plus adjacent dining room with access to rear deck and yard. Upper level Master Suite has vaulted wood ceilings, brick fireplace, jetted tub and private balcony with terrific views. Large loft/den area with added use and convenience. There's another guest bedroom upstairs with view balcony. 3rd bedroom on the main living area has wood beamed ceilings, and slider to rear deck. Huge front and decks to take it all in, plus separate concrete patio area. Storage shed. Warm, sunny southern exposure to boot!
BIG BEAR, CA
42405 Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22109213)

Rare offering ~ This property has been in the same family since 1961 ~ Premier acreage (1.14 acres) in prestigious Fox Farm ~ Secluded & set off the street ~ Conveniently located in the heart of Big Bear Lake, this premium location offers privacy and tranquility not commonly found in Big Bear, yet only minutes to slopes, lake and Village ~ Formerly a fox farm and chinchilla ranch ~ An opportunity to either split the lot into multiple parcels, or take advantage of SB 9 and build an ADU on the property (verify with planning department) ~ Views out the back towards Snow Summit ski resort ~ Built in 1940, this vintage home is approximately 2400 square feet with cedar siding & a metal roof ~ Original knotty pine cabinetry in the kitchen with antique stove ~ Beautiful wainscoting T&G in the dining area and T&G in one of the bedrooms ~ Separate laundry room ~ Enormous bunk room and bonus room towards the back of the house ~ Detached garage at street ~ Lots of parking ~ Truly one of a kind.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
39740 Forest Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203056)

Wonderfully appointed 3 Story, 4500 sq. ft., 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath home designed to entertain all together or in smaller more intimate groups. Over 9,500 sq. ft. Lot. with a 730 sq.ft. attached garage. Features include 2 kitchens and 2 hot water heaters. Large game room. This home was substantially upgraded with wood floors, granite counters, remodeled showers, etc since its last time offered on the market. It has a very good vacation home rental history and is walking distance to Big Bear Lake.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
1008 Myrtle Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PTP2203363)

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS !! Beautiful Home on a HUGE LOT 0.34 ACRE flat lot , the perfect Mountain retreat , Second Home or investment property , 3 Bed 2 Full Bath , 1524 Sqft home , minutes from Big Bear Ski slopes and Big Bear Lake and yet far enough to enjoy the mountain living experience . Plenty of room to bring your RV , Kayaks or Boat . Huge bonus room upstairs was turn into 3 Bedroom , Refrigerator and shed in the back yard will convey . Home also features a cozy fireplace in the master bedroom , Both bathrooms and kitchen were upgraded in 2016 .
BIG BEAR, CA
391 Montclair Drive #190, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203044)

New affordable home opportunity in Whispering Pines - the only Big Bear park where you OWN the land! Lowest park fees in the area get you access to the swimming pool, club house and children’s playground - PLUS park maintenance including snow plowed streets in the winter! This 2 bedroom 1 bath on a comfortable corner lot has tons of storage space - large closets, ample kitchen cabinets and shelving, a shed as well as an enclosed garage with remote controlled garage door. Featuring a covered patio area for enjoying temperate summer nights after a family bbq and a sitting area with wood burning fireplace is great for roasting marshmallows after a day of skiing. Make this your new family home or weekend/vacation mountain getaway.
BIG BEAR, CA
41625 Thrush Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22109069)

Rare property backing National Forest in Big Bear Lake! This property is located near the base of Snow Summit Ski Resort, and offers a large 18,000 sq ft lot. With an open Living room and Kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! Would make a great investment property, second home or full time residence!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
#Housing List#W Big Bear Boulevard#Residential#Commercial#Vacation Rental
