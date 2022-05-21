ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fawnskin, CA

228 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203021)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all about the view. An affordable Recreation Residence Cabin in the National Forest. A great project for the do-it-yourselfer or contractor. Easy year-round access right off of North Shore Drive. The lake is a stone's throw away and on the deep-water end of the lake for great fishing. Relax on...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
tylerwoodgroup.com

764 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 222002475)

Look no more! This awesome highly upgraded one story home is set back off the street and located on a quiet road that backs to the National Forest in Big Bear Lake East. This home is a short distance to the village and slopes. Hiking, marked trails and exploring nature is right out your front door and up the street. PURPLE HAZE is proudly presented with a retro style interior design that is dedicated to the one and only Jimi Hendrix. This home is one of a kind. PURPLE HAZE is in one of the finest locations Big Bear Lake East offers and has consistently been a very successful Airbnb home. Seller wanted to keep the real cabin feel and did just that with the remodel. Offering stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer windows through out, cozy living room with an awesome fireplace, dormers and an open floor plan. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch with swing and watch nature go by. Gather in the entertainers LARGE backyard with grassy area and have fun hanging out on the breathtaking wood deck where you can BBQ and enjoy family and friends. The backyard also has a large barn and shed for toys or storage. Other amenities include; newer Laminate flooring through-out, security cameras, indoor laundry, long large driveway for multiple cars, privacy and fully fenced yard. Most furniture will stay. You will love this ''Slope Side'' home! It's an incredible home and lot. Be ready to make memories with all your loved ones. Also has potential to add on.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42405 Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22109213)

Rare offering ~ This property has been in the same family since 1961 ~ Premier acreage (1.14 acres) in prestigious Fox Farm ~ Secluded & set off the street ~ Conveniently located in the heart of Big Bear Lake, this premium location offers privacy and tranquility not commonly found in Big Bear, yet only minutes to slopes, lake and Village ~ Formerly a fox farm and chinchilla ranch ~ An opportunity to either split the lot into multiple parcels, or take advantage of SB 9 and build an ADU on the property (verify with planning department) ~ Views out the back towards Snow Summit ski resort ~ Built in 1940, this vintage home is approximately 2400 square feet with cedar siding & a metal roof ~ Original knotty pine cabinetry in the kitchen with antique stove ~ Beautiful wainscoting T&G in the dining area and T&G in one of the bedrooms ~ Separate laundry room ~ Enormous bunk room and bonus room towards the back of the house ~ Detached garage at street ~ Lots of parking ~ Truly one of a kind.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

41625 Thrush Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22109069)

Rare property backing National Forest in Big Bear Lake! This property is located near the base of Snow Summit Ski Resort, and offers a large 18,000 sq ft lot. With an open Living room and Kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! Would make a great investment property, second home or full time residence!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1161 Brookside Lane, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # HD22108907)

BEATIFUL MOUNTAIN ESCAPE – Charming cabin located in quiet area in the town of Fawnskin, minutes away from Big Bear Lake. Nicely upgraded without losing its mountain cabin charm. Beautiful Okeefe & Merritt stove and gorgeous wood finishes all throughout. New leased propane tank with remote tank level monitor, new tankless water heater, and newer flooring. Front deck with propane barbecue nestled in the trees. Easy access from Highway 38. Property is being sold furnished and AS IS.
FAWNSKIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fawnskin, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Mountain View, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

681 Cienega Road #B, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203047)

If you would like to live close to the lake, Boulder Bay, restaurants and The Village...This beautiful condominium is the one for you! This condo has an open floorpan with high vaulted ceilings and a great location within the complex, overlooking the pool/spa area with views of the lake. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with granite counters, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite tops also. The living area is open to the kitchen and dining area creating a nice great room. The fireplace is woodburning with a gas starter, great for the winters in Big Bear. There is a laundry area right off the front door making laundry easy. This unit comes completely furnished and is ready to move in. Successful vacation rental can be transferred to new buyer if they would like. Come enjoy this charming condo in Bay Shore Ski and Racquet Club and start enjoying all that Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
onscene.tv

6 Structures Destroyed In Raging 2-Alarm Inferno | Lake Arrowhead

05.23.2022 | 5:03 AM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – Authorities responded to reports of a structure fire just after 5am. First responders arrived on scene and located at least 8 structures fully engulfed with significant extension into the vegetation at multiple places. Multiple power lines could be seen exploding showering sparks everywhere. A second alarm was immediately requested. Fire resources all the way from San Bernardino City began arriving on scene 30-45 minutes after the second alarm was requested. Firefighters were faced by the difficulty of having an immediate water supply. Multiple different engine companies attempted to outflank the fire on all sides to prevent further exposure to other structures and vegetation. As of 7:25, IC has advised they have knock down on the fire and are expecting a few hours worth of mop up. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an arson investigator is on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Tank#Housing List#The National Forest#Electricity Connected#Crmls
CBS LA

Brush fire burns in between homes, the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Fire crews Monday were able to extinguish a quarter-acre brush fire burning on a hillside between homes and the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.The fire broke out below Looking Glass Drive and Featherwood Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The flames were apparently sparked by a big rig fire that spread to a 100-foot-by-100-foot patch of grass. Fire crews are on the scene, spraying water on the flames from right outside the property lines of hillside homes. At least one helicopter has been brought in to drop water on the flames.The number 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway were closed as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

871 Maple Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # CV22108559)

Charming cabin in the city of Sugarloaf, just minutes from Big Bear! Fully remodeled, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for getting away from city life and reconnecting with nature. Featuring new, laminate flooring throughout in an on-trend color scheme, the entrance greets you with a stylish fireplace and kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and cabinetry. The single bedroom offers plenty of space, and the bath boasts new vanity, light fixtures, and plumbing fixtures. Gaze upon your views for miles on your brand new deck while you enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon tea! Nestled in the gorgeous San Bernardino Mountains, the scenery is sure to take your breath away!
SUGARLOAF, CA
KTLA

Home, 5 cabins burn near Lake Arrowhead

San Bernardino County fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead. Crews arrived on scene Monday to find a large two-story home engulfed in flame, with exposures to adjacent structures, vegetation and high tension power lines, the San Bernardino County Fire Department […]
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
lariatnews.com

Top 10 South Orange County restaurants guaranteed to impress your guests from out of town

Copy editor recommendations for the best places to eat locally. As a native New Yorker, I’m pretty snobby about what I choose to eat. New York is by far the gold standard when it comes to fine dining. It has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the country. However, it’s the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are the true stars of N.Y. The immigrants that move to America and share their cultural dishes with us.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
paininthepass.info

Big Rig Fire Creates Traffic Headache On I-15 Going To Vegas

AFTON, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> An big rig on fire created big delays for those on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. This incident was at about 3:52am Tuesday May 24, 2022, on northbound I-15 at the Afton Road exit. From the CHP traffic log, the flames were coming from the rear axle/tires of the trailer. The trailer was fully loaded and was not described. The driver of the big rig was able to unlatch the trailer and kept the flames from his tractor. The trailer was burned to the ground. CHP, Caltrans and the tow company requested to respond for a hard closure of the #2 lane required in order to allow for the recovery of the trailer. Traffic at one point was approximately 15 miles long at 2pm.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire

A vacation turned rescue mission. On May 13, Palm Springs firefighter Cody Ayotte was enjoying time with family in Oceanside when a dumpster fire caught his eye. "Adrenaline kicked in as soon as I saw that hand and I just wanted to get him out," said Ayotte. A bystander filmed Ayotte as he found a homeless man stuck unconscious under The post Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
lariatnews.com

Walk with wolves at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary

Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
BIG BEAR, CA
foxla.com

Brush fire in Cajon Pass triggers lane closures

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Lanes are closed on northbound I-15 at Kenwood Avenue due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire has burned 15 acres. Just before 2 p.m., officials tweeted that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. The...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy