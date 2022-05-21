ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

By The Associated Press
Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-six; White Balls: fifteen, eighteen) (seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 1, Year: 69. (Month: eight; Day: one; Year: sixty-nine) Pick 3. 3-8-0 (three, eight, zero)
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Alberts on the radio: No red balloons at Husker football games this fall; season tickets remain; new 'mini-plan' ticket package

One tradition will end at Husker football games this fall. The red balloons NU fans normally release after the home team's first score at Memorial Stadium will not fly this year, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday night during his radio appearance on Sports Nightly. The reason? A helium...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha, Lincoln among top 30 places to live in the country

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha and Lincoln are both in the top 30 best places to live in the country,according to U.S. News. Omaha squeaked in at No. 29. The site said rent prices are slightly lower than the national average. But it also said Nebraska is one of the most expensive states to own a car.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
klin.com

Husker Football to Offer Mini-Plans This Week

Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets under a new deal. Husker Athletics announced Monday the upcoming “3 Game Mini-Plan”, offering fans tickets to one home game each month for a total of $180. The only game not part of the plan is Sept. 17 against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
offtackleempire.com

B1G 2022, Nebraska Potluck #1: Can we fix this turkey?

Necessity is, of course, the mother of invention, and we’d like to start off Nebraska Week with a little bit of an obvious statement: Nebraska Cornhuskers football is in need of a little bit of a reinvention. (Perhaps our Nebraska writers are already rolling their eyes. Oops.) Food: Lots...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
FanBuzz

Nebraska Fired Frank Solich in 2003 and Brought Themselves Bad Karma

As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: 'Elite class' of Nebraska seniors honored for perfect ACT mark

Joe Rutar walked out of the testing center feeling awful. The senior at Elkhorn South High School had just finished taking the ACT and found the college-entrance exam "incredibly difficult." Sure, she had brushed up on her math beforehand through a test-prep program offered at her school, but other than that, Rutar hadn't prepared all that much.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant

Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant. An ethanol plant in Eastern Nebraska has agreed to transport its carbon dioxide to a future sequestration plant in Wyoming. Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications with Tallgrass, says it will capture 10 million tons of CO2 annually from an Archer...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications starts broadcasting central Nebraska’s first full-power Hispanic radio station

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska to Receive $260k Settlement from Ford for False Advertising

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is one of dozens of states that will receive a payout from the Ford Motor Company for false advertising. On Tuesday, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that Nebraska will get $260,112.63 as part of a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of model year 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Iowa will receive a $289,538 payment to its Consumer Education Fund from the settlement.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Blue Hill man to federal prison on weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
BLUE HILL, NE
Grand Island Independent

York graduate receives Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship

YORK – Noah Jones, a recent graduate from York High School, has been named as one of four high school students and two collegiate students to receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Nebraska Press Association Foundation for 2022. The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of...
YORK, NE
iheart.com

Some Nebraska state park area hours to be reduced heading into summer

(Undated) -- As Nebraska’s state parks prepare for another summer season, some are adjusting their activity hours because of a limited workforce. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability. Game and Parks says they annually hire nearly 900 workers across the state to assist with a variety of state park operations during the summer, but that so far this season, at some larger park operations, there are only about half the needed staff to operate some activities. “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we make the necessary changes to adapt to the current staffing challenges,” Parks Division Administrator Jeff Fields said. “We will do our best to still provide many excellent recreational opportunities that people expect in their parks.”
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of Auburn parking lot murder dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 64-year-old Nebraska inmate died in custody Monday morning. Russell Harms, who had been serving a life sentence, died in the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He began serving his sentence on October 11, 2000, after being convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy