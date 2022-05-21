Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN – Alivia Pavel from York was among 22 students honored by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education during a ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda, this week, in recognition for achieving the top score on their ACT college entrance exams. “Achieving a top score on...
COLUMBUS — Doniphan-Trumbull is in a good spot after the first day of the Class C boys state golf meet. The Cardinals are only three back from the top spot in the team standings after a cold and rainy Tuesday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Columbus Scotus...
Both the Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic head boys golf coaches feel their teams haven’t played up to their full potential this season. Both Islander coach Jamie Kuebler and Crusader coach Craig Rupp are hoping that can change during the state golf meets. The Islanders...
YORK – Noah Jones, a recent graduate from York High School, has been named as one of four high school students and two collegiate students to receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Nebraska Press Association Foundation for 2022. The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of...
One Islander and a couple Bearcats scored a 36 on their ACTs — the highest score achievable. Lilian Miller, a recent graduate of Grand Island Senior High, along with Kearney High School graduates Isabella Cao and Hung Vu, were among 22 top performing Nebraska students honored Monday in Lincoln.
Using money mostly raised through a silent auction, Aurora Cooperative will donate $25,065.11 to the TeamMates Mentoring Program. The silent action was held Feb. 15 at Aurora Cooperative’s annual ACE Summit Meeting in Grand Island. The silent auction generated $20,065.11. Aurora Cooperative added an additional $5,000, resulting in a...
The Nebraska football team has made another significant addition at a big position of need. Alabama transfer defensive lineman Stephon Wynn announced Sunday he was joining the Huskers with a 35-second video featuring, among others, former Blackshirts Ndamukong Suh and Grant Wistrom. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Wynn, who spent four years...
HENDERSON -- Most of us are familiar with the athletic National Letter of Intent ceremonies held in the spring in high schools across the country. Heartland Community Schools has now added an Academic Letter of Intent ceremony for those students that also excel in the classroom. The only criteria for recognition is for the student to accept a scholarship from the college they will attend that is specifically awarded for academic achievement.
Ashley Lothrop has known she would be a nurse ever since she was a child. Even though other family members have gone into nursing and health care, her grandmother “was mostly my inspiration” for entering the profession. “My grandma was a nurse and growing up, she would tell...
YORK – Steve E. Baloun, 56, of Grafton, has changed his plea in a case involving arson and burglary in York. This case began when the sheriff’s department was dispatched to a property in York where a woman said she believed Baloun poured gasoline on her house and a shed in an attempt to burn them.
YORK – A Kansas City man accused of forging payout tickets for “Game of Chance” slot machines and scamming a York County business out of more than $1,000 has pleaded guilty. Alexander Martin Ayala, 26, was formally charged in York County with two counts of first degree...
Interwoven between quiet, modest introspection about his art, John Galbraith tells of the years he searched for answers for the mysterious condition that ailed him. “You know, you think about life and death when you don’t know if you’re gonna live,” Galbraith said, pausing before one large canvas.
YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman (whose address has also been listed as Lexington in court documents) has been sentenced to prison time in York County District Court in a case involving her possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine. Marlene Browning earlier pleaded guilty to attempt of...
I don’t know what you were thinking or what made you decide to put “Heart full of hate” on the same front page as “Class of 2022” of May 16 edition of The Grand Island Independent. It seriously looks like you are saying that the...
OMAHA — Demolition is underway on one of the oldest residence halls on Creighton University’s campus. Construction crews started tearing down Gallagher Hall, which is on the southwest edge of Creighton's campus, last week Tuesday. As of Friday morning, about 15% of the five-story building had been demolished,...
Police have arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln man who they say repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and left him bleeding outside a downtown bar in April, causing the man to suffer a brain bleed, according to court records. The group had been at The Night Before Lounge for about an...
OMAHA — Milk, according to the 1980s-era dairy industry ad campaign, does a body good. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher is taking the old slogan a step further, studying whether naturally occurring nanoparticles in milk, called exosomes, can be used to deliver therapies — from cancer treatments to gene therapies — to the brain and eventually other organs and tissues.
YORK – Daniel Davis Jr., 30, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case involving cocaine possession. This case against Davis began when a traffic stop was initiated in York, on North Lincoln Avenue, as the deputy alleges Davis was speeding. During the traffic stop, according to court...
CENTRAL CITY — A larger operating room, a cafeteria, more spacious rooms and better patient flow are some of the advantages the new health care facility in Central City will offer Merrick County residents. The new Merrick Medical Center, on the west side of Central City, will host a...
