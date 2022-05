BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 9 Texas Aggies open play at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with a game against the Florida Gators, slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time. The Maroon & White own their highest seed ever at the tournament, earning the No. 2 spot after winning their first SEC Western Division title.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO