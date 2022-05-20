Todd Meany takes victory in first ‘SoapFOX Derby’

There is a new partnership between the Cleveland Metroparks and Fox 8 News that will offer Northeast Ohio a new perspective from the waters of the Cuyahoga River. Kenny Crumpton spends the morning aboard RiverFox.
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning aboard RiverFox -- a new partnership between the Cleveland Metroparks and Fox 8 News that offers coverage from the vantage point of the Cuyahoga River. Brian Zimmerman, President and CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks points out some of the dining and recreation options everyone can enjoy along the Cuyahoga.
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Expect a few light showers Wednesday afternoon western half of the area. Coverage will be small. Heavier rain/storms hold off until late Thursday/night with higher coverage heading into Friday. Showers will continue into Friday with a drier & warmer weekend. The unofficial start of summer will feel...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Memorial Day is not only the unofficial start of the grilling season, it is also the time that vegetable gardens need to be planted and lawns need attention. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, shares his ‘to-do list’ to get our lawns and gardens off to a good start for summer.
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a Northeast Ohio brewery inspired by the pubs of Britain. Royal Docks Brewing Company in Canton was founded by owners who spent time in England learning about what makes a pub so special. They brought the idea back to Royal Docks. The brewing...
