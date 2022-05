This is an opinion column. “I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to their school.”. That’s what Nick Saban said. That’s what he said, as most of us know now, during an event in Birmingham last Wednesday before a room jammed with the city’s business leaders (read: folks with the deepest pockets). It’s what he said while discussing this new age of name, image, and likeness in college sports—manna allowing athletes to finally be paid.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO